New Delhi: Stargazers were up all night yesterday busy gazing at the brightest star in the night sky. The rare Jupiter opposition occurred on September 26 after almost 59 years. It was closest to Earth after decades and made up for one historic moment. Stargazers across the world were left mesmerised when they caught the closest glimpse of the giant gas planet with its four moons. People even took to Twitter with images they captured of Jupiter along with its four largest moons – Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, called the Galilean satellites.Also Read - Is Other World Trying To Contact Us? Scientists Get Radio Signals From Different Galaxy | Watch Video

SCINTILLATING IMAGES OF RARE JUPITER OPPOSITION

Some people even took the shots of Jupiter with smartphones with high-end cameras, and some with large telescopes were able to see the Great Red Spot. Also Read - NASA DART Mission: NASA Spacecraft Collides Into Asteroids In Defense Test, Watch Video

Also Read - NASA's Dart Crashes Into Asteroid: 5 Key Takeaways

From the viewpoint of Earth’s surface, opposition happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, placing the object and the Sun on opposite sides of the Earth.

Aloke Kumar, Associate Professor at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru tweeted: “Jupiter so bright. It is peering right through the clouds! You can even see three of the Galilean moons!”

Jupiter so bright, its peering right through the clouds! You can even see three of the Galilean moons ! pic.twitter.com/2x9aK7tqBh — Aloke Kumar (@aalokelab) September 26, 2022

Jupiter’s opposition occurs every 13 months, making the planet appear larger and brighter than any other time of the year. Jupiter’s closest approach to the Earth rarely coincides with opposition, which means this year’s views were extraordinary.

At its closest approach, Jupiter was approximately 365 million miles in distance from Earth. The planet is approximately 600 million miles away from Earth at its farthest point.

Jupiter has 53 named moons, but scientists believe that 79 have been detected in total. Scientists believe studying Jupiter can lead to breakthrough discoveries about the formation of the solar system.