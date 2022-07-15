New Delhi: It must be a busy week for science buffs with several stunning pictures, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), being released by the NASA. Even as the world was coming to terms with the new images of Universe taken from James Webb Space Telescope that were shared by NASA, another set of incredible pictures were released by the American space agency. This time, the images captured by the world’s most powerful telescope centered around Jupiter and its moon. The images, however, revealed by NASA weren’t processed in the same way as the first set of pictures released this week.Also Read - NASA Releases First Images of Universe from James Webb Space Telescope

“These images are designed for engineering purposes, so they aren’t processed in the same way as our first images this week. Like some earlier calibration images, these are processed to emphasize certain features,” NASA posted on Twitter.

“As part of Webb’s prep for science, we tested how the telescope tracks solar system objects like Jupiter. Webb worked better than expected, and even caught Jupiter’s moon Europa,” NASA said in another tweet.

“Combined with the deep field images released the other day, these images of Jupiter demonstrate the full grasp of what Webb can observe, from the faintest, most distant observable galaxies to planets in our own cosmic backyard that you can see with the naked eye from your actual backyard,” Bryan Holler, a scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore who helped plan these observations said, according to NASA.

One can see that Europa, a moon with a probable ocean below its thick icy crust, is clearly visible at the left and the target of NASA’s forthcoming Europa Clipper mission. What’s more, Europa’s shadow can be seen to the left of the Great Red Spot. Other visible moons in these images include Thebe and Metis, the NASA said.