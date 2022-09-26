Jupiter Opposition: Time is here stargazers! The day has finally arrived when in a rare event, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in the last 70 years TODAY! This phenomena is known as opposition and stargazers might catch an excellent view when the planet reaches opposition. “Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth rarely coincides with opposition, which means this year’s views will be extraordinary,” NASA said in a statement. At its closest approach, Jupiter will be approximately 365 million miles in distance from Earth.Also Read - NASA Spacecraft To Crash Into Asteroid As Big As Football Stadium - Here's How To Watch

WHAT IS OPPOSITION?

From the viewpoint of Earth’s surface, opposition happens when an astronomical object rises in the east as the Sun sets in the west, placing the object and the Sun on opposite sides of Earth.

Jupiter’s opposition occurs every 13 months, making the planet appear larger and brighter than any other time of the year. But that’s not all.

Jupiter will also make its closest approach to Earth in the last 70 years! This happens because Earth and Jupiter do not orbit the Sun in perfect circles – meaning the planets will pass each other at different distances throughout the year. Jupiter’s closest approach to Earth rarely coincides with opposition, which means this year’s views will be extraordinary. At its closest approach, Jupiter will be approximately 365 million miles in distance from Earth.

HOW TO WATCH THE OPPOSITION?

“With good binoculars, the banding (at least the central band) and three or four of the Galilean satellites (moons) should be visible,” said Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

“It’s important to remember that Galileo observed these moons with 17th century optics. One of the key needs will be a stable mount for whatever system you use,” he noted.

Kobelski recommends a larger telescope to see Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and bands in more detail – a four inch-or-larger telescope and some filters in the green to blue range would enhance the visibility of these features. According to Kobelski, an ideal viewing location will be at a high elevation in a dark and dry area.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which has been orbiting Jupiter for six years, is dedicated to exploring the planet’s surface and its moons. Scientists believe studying Jupiter can lead to breakthrough discoveries about the formation of the solar system.