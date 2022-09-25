New Delhi: Sky gazers, this weekend brings one of the rare moments that must not be missed. On Monday, September 26, the largest planet in the solar system will be closest to earth in 59 years. Hence, it will appear to be the biggest and brightest object in the night sky on Monday. Jupiter will reach its closest distance to Earth in 59 years at around 367 million miles. On Monday, the gas giant will reach Opposition, meaning it will appear opposite the sun to those on Earth. Jupiter will rise in the east while the sun sets in the west. The two events will make Jupiter appear brighter and larger in the sky, with the best views Monday night, according to NASA. However, the planet will appear slightly bigger and brighter for the next few weeks.Also Read - NASA Calls Off Artemis I Rocket Launch To Moon On Sept 27 Due To Tropical Storm

A while ago NASA’s James Webb Telescope had captured this image of Jupiter, in all its beauty, with its southern and northern lights, swirling polar haze and the Great Red Spot, storm big enough to swallow earth along with other smaller storms. Also Read - NASA Asteroid Crash Mission: Who Will Investigate This Save-The-World 'Crime Scene' ?

According to NASA, Earth and Jupiter are separated by about 600 million miles at their furthest point. Throughout the year, both planets pass each other at different distances because their orbits around the Sun aren’t perfect circles. On Monday, Jupiter and Earth will be as close as possible, coming within roughly 367 million miles of each other. The two planets haven’t been this close since 1963, NASA says. Also Read - What Is NASA's Hollywood-Style Asteroid-Crash 'Save The Earth' Experiment?

Separately, the two occurrences of Jupiter being close to earth and appearing opposite to sun, are not exceptionally rare. Jupiter reaches opposition every 13 months, which makes the gas giant appear bigger and brighter than at any other time of the year. It also makes its closest approach to Earth, appearing larger, about every 12 years, the amount of time the planet takes to orbit the sun. The overlap of the two events will not take place again until 2139.

HERE IS HOW YOU CAN VIEW JUPITER ON MONDAY

Using binoculars or a telescope, people will be able to observe the finer details of Jupiter, including its banding, and three or four of its Galilean moons, according to NASA. Sky gazers should find a high elevation, dark skies and dry weather for the best visibility. According to Adam Kobelski, a research astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, one can see Jupiter’s Great Red Spot and bands in greater detail by using a larger telescope. He recommends a 4-inch or larger telescope and some filters in the green to blue spectrum might improve the visibility of these features.

If the weather isn’t favorable for stargazing on Monday, you should still be able to get a breathtaking view of Jupiter in the days before and after its peak.