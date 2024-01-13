Home

Bourbon, Horses, And Aliens: Here’s Why Kentucky Scientists Beam Coded Message To 40 Light Years Away Star System

Kentucky scientists blasted an invitation to aliens possibly living in a star system 40 lightyears away.

Kentucky: In a unique approach, a group of scientists sent a message to a different solar system which is about 40 light years away, hoping to make contact and inviting extraterrestrials to Earth. Scientists in Lexington teamed up with an advertising team from VisitLex to transmit a coded infrared laser message to TRAPPIST-1, a big star that has seven exoplanets believed to be potentially hospitable to life. However, the message is expected to reach the star in approx. 38 years and 262 days, as the distance between Earth and the star is 235 trillion miles. The countdown to the message is also live on VisitLex’s website. The duration of reaching the message to the star system may look very long to us, but scientists see it as working in their favor.

“We are targeting the TRAPPIST-1 system because we might actually get an answer in somebody’s lifetime if there’s somebody there watching,” the New York Post quoted Dr. Robert Lodder, a University of Kentucky computer engineering professor with a bevy of credentials in astrochemistry, astrobiology, and SETI (Search for Extra Terrestrial Life) programs.

Described as “the world’s first interstellar tourism campaign” by VisitLex, the message involved a collaboration among Kentucky linguists, scientists, and even science fiction experts to craft the transmission broadcasted to the distant star.

The Message

The message that was blasted to TRAPPIST-1, is a coded bitmap or a simple pixel-plotted image that contains crucial information about our blue planet, such as prime numbers, the periodic elements that are the building blocks for life, and renderings of humans and horses.

The message also contains molecular structures of the elements found in Lexington’s beloved export, bourbon, “because Lexington is fun,” VisitLex noted.

It also included a serene scene of rolling Kentucky hills, the straightforward message “Visit Lexington” in plain English, and a recording of Lexington blues master Tee Dee Young passionately playing his electric guitar.

“Of all the things we’ve been beaming into space, why not a positive, friendly message?” The New York Post quoted University of Kentucky linguistics professor Dr. Brenna Byrd as saying.

Federal Aviation Approval

Notably, the broadcast of the message was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to VisitLex. It is the first time that a travel brochure was launched into space towards a star.

Similarity with Voyager Mission Messages

It is worth mentioning that The Voyager deep space probe which was launched back in the year 1977 also contained identical golden phonograph records. The aim of sending these records into space was to give aliens who might come across them an idea of what life looks like and sounds like on our blue planet.

Currently, Voyager I, which is about 15 billion miles away from us (about .006% of the way to TRAPPIST), has moved deeper into space than any other manmade object.

However, this is not the first time that a message has been broadcast to space. In 1974 Arecibo message was broadcast into space from the Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico. Similar to the message sent from Kentucky, the Arecibo message utilized a pixel-based format to convey humanity’s number system, symbols representing local elements, depictions of our DNA strands, a map of our solar system, and an illustration of what humans look like, among other details.

That message was sent to the Messier 13 globular cluster, which is about 25,000 lightyears away from us, and will take several years to reach it.

