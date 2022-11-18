live

LIVE | Vikram-S Launch, India’s 1st Privately Built Rocket Blasts Off From Sriharikota

Vikram S Rocket : The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO launched country’s first privately made rocket from Sriharikota at 11.30 am on Friday. The vehicle is named Vikram S –a tribute to the father of India’s space programme, Vikram Sarabhai.

Updated: November 18, 2022 12:53 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Vikram-S Launch LIVE: India on Friday made history with the launch of its first private-sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota carrying three CubeSats under the mission named ‘Prarambh’ (The beginning). Developed over two years by Skyroot Aerospace, a company started in 2018 when India’s space sector was not yet open to private players, Vikram-S is a single-stage solid fuel rocket meant to test nearly 80 per cent of all systems and processes before the launch of Vikram-1 scheduled for next year.

Live Updates

  • 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Vikram-S vital stats

    -Mass: 546kg

    -Length: 8m (approx 27 ft)

    -Diameter: 0.376m (approx 1.24ft)

    -Peak vacuum Thrust:7t (7,000kg)

    -Peak Velocity: >Mach 5 (hypersonic)

    -Payload capacity: 83 kg to 100 km altitude

  • 11:44 AM IST

    Vikram-S Launched LIVE: Quick facts on Vikram-S rocket

    -The Vikram-S launch vehicle or rocket is developed by the Kondapur (Telangana)-based spacetech startup Skyroot. The firm was launched by former ISRO engineers Pawan Kumar Chanfana and Naga Bharat Deka in 2018.

    -Skyroot has raised $68 mn in funding to date.

    -The rocket is made using composite materials, it has an all-carbon fibre core structure

    -Eqipped with 3D printed engines for spin stability during flight

    -Comapany claims it to be one of the cheapest rockets built in its category, globally.

    -200 engineer team worked to built it in a record time of 2 years.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    Vikram-S Officially Launched

    India’s first ever private rocket Vikram-S, named after Vikram Sarabhai, launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The rocket has been built by “Skyroot Aerospace”.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Vikram-S Rocket Launch: All about Vikram-S
    The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage suborbital small satellite launch vehicle that stands six meters tall and has a mass of 545 kg, according to Skyroot’s brochure. Having a diameter of 0.4 meter, the rocket has a peak vacuum thrust of 7 tonnes and is capable of transporting 83 kg payload to an altitude of 100 km at a peak velocity of Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound).

Published Date: November 18, 2022 10:24 AM IST

