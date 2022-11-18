live

LIVE | Vikram-S Launch, India’s 1st Privately Built Rocket Blasts Off From Sriharikota

Vikram S Rocket : The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO launched country’s first privately made rocket from Sriharikota at 11.30 am on Friday. The vehicle is named Vikram S –a tribute to the father of India’s space programme, Vikram Sarabhai.

Vikram-S Launch LIVE: India on Friday made history with the launch of its first private-sector rocket Vikram-S, a suborbital vehicle developed by Skyroot Aerospace. The rocket was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota carrying three CubeSats under the mission named ‘Prarambh’ (The beginning). Developed over two years by Skyroot Aerospace, a company started in 2018 when India’s space sector was not yet open to private players, Vikram-S is a single-stage solid fuel rocket meant to test nearly 80 per cent of all systems and processes before the launch of Vikram-1 scheduled for next year.

