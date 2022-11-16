live

Artemis 1 Launch Online LIVE: NASA Moon Rocket Liftoff Slightly Delayed Due to Ethernet Switch

NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: This will be NASA's fourth attempt tp launch the moon mission as earlier in the past, three attempts were called off, two due to engine issues while the third one was abandoned because of hurricane.

Updated: November 16, 2022 11:34 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

NASA's New Moon rocket is seen at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (AP photo)
NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Online Live Updates: US space agency NASA is all ready for the Wednesday (November 16) liftoff of its new moon rocket, Artemis 1 mission, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight. The Artemis 1 stack, which includes the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, is scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a two-hour launch window that starts at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST) on November 16. This will be NASA’s fourth attempt tp launch the moon mission as earlier in the past, three attempts were called off, two due to engine issues while the third one was abandoned because of hurricane. Artemis I is the first integrated flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida that will pave the way for a crewed test flight and future human lunar exploration as part of Artemis.

Artemis 1 Launch Mission Facts

Launch date: Nov. 16, 2022.
Mission duration: 25 days, 11 hours, 36 minutes.
Total distance traveled: 1.3 miIlion miles.
Re-entry speed: 24,500 mph (Mach 32)
Splashdown: Dec. 11, 2022

FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES ON NASA’S ARTEMIS 1 MOON MISSION LAUNCH

Live Updates

  • 11:32 AM IST

    NASA Artemis 1 Launch LIVE Updates: The Eastern Range confirmed to the launch director that their work on the bad ethernet switch is complete. They are now going to conduct “open loop” tests, which will test the range’s ability to send a destruct signal to the rocket in the case that the rocket goes off-course, endangering the public.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    NASA Artemis 1 Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch Artemis 1 launch from home?

    While the Artemis rocket launch will be aired live on a number of channels such as NBC, the event will be telecast live on NASA’s YouTube channel – and NASA mobile app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store as well as App Store on iOS.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Artemis 1 Launch LIVE Updates: Upper stage liquid hydrogen is now in ‘topping’. The Range Safety Officer is testing the Flight Termination System (FTS). The launch team is determining our new launch time.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Artemis 1 Launch Online LIVE: “We are in our planned hold at T-10 minutes. Currently, the upper stage liquid hydrogen is 78% filled. Core stage has been topped off – both liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen are 100% filled. The ethernet switch has been replaced and will be verified.”

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Artemis 1 Launch Online LIVE: NASA is all set for a late-night test flight of its giant moon vehicle with no astronauts aboard.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch LIVE: The space agency’s previous attempts to launch the Artemis 1 mission had to be cancelled due to various issues with the new rocket and spacecraft. The first launch attempt had to be scrubbed due to an engine bleed issue with one of the core stage’s RS-25 engines, while the second launch attempt had to be scrubbed because of a hydrogen leak.

  • 11:05 AM IST


    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch LIVE: A rendition of “America the Beautiful” was performed with the Philadelphia Orchestra to commemorate the launch of Artemis I to the Moon.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch LIVE: Watch NASA try again to launch the Artemis 1 lunar mission after months of failed attempts

  • 11:00 AM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch LIVE: The upper stage is currently in liquid hydrogen fast-fill and is currently at 58 per cent filled. The core stage, in the meanwhile, is in liquid hydrogen replenish mode. Both core stage and upper stage liquid oxygen tanks are in stable replenish mode. Range is currently working on fixing the issue with ethernet equipment.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch LIVE: The ‘red crew’ team has successfully remedied the leak, and it has not recurred. Bad ethernet switch is being replaced now.

