Artemis 1 Launch Online LIVE: NASA Moon Rocket Liftoff Slightly Delayed Due to Ethernet Switch

NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: This will be NASA's fourth attempt tp launch the moon mission as earlier in the past, three attempts were called off, two due to engine issues while the third one was abandoned because of hurricane.

NASA's New Moon rocket is seen at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continue at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (AP photo)

NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Online Live Updates: US space agency NASA is all ready for the Wednesday (November 16) liftoff of its new moon rocket, Artemis 1 mission, after determining that hurricane damage provided little extra risk to the test flight. The Artemis 1 stack, which includes the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, is scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a two-hour launch window that starts at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST) on November 16. This will be NASA’s fourth attempt tp launch the moon mission as earlier in the past, three attempts were called off, two due to engine issues while the third one was abandoned because of hurricane. Artemis I is the first integrated flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida that will pave the way for a crewed test flight and future human lunar exploration as part of Artemis.

Artemis 1 Launch Mission Facts

Launch date: Nov. 16, 2022.

Mission duration: 25 days, 11 hours, 36 minutes.

Total distance traveled: 1.3 miIlion miles.

Re-entry speed: 24,500 mph (Mach 32)

Splashdown: Dec. 11, 2022

