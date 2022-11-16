live

LIVE NASA Artemis 1 Launch Updates: NASA Makes Historic Launch of New Moon Rocket Mission 50 Years After Apollo

NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch LIVE: This will be NASA's fourth attempt tp launch the moon mission as earlier in the past, three attempts were called off, two due to engine issues while the third one was abandoned because of hurricane.

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Online Live Updates: US space agency NASA on Wednesday (November 16) successfully launched the historic mega moon rocket, Artemis 1 mission, after a number of failed attempts. The new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. The Artemis 1 stack, which includes the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, is scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a two-hour launch window that starts at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST) on November 16. The historic launch was NASA’s fourth attempt to blast off the moon mission as earlier in the past, three attempts were called off, two due to engine issues while the third one was abandoned because of hurricane. Artemis I is the first integrated flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida that will pave the way for a crewed test flight and future human lunar exploration as part of Artemis.

Artemis 1 Launch Mission Facts

Launch date: Nov. 16, 2022.

Mission duration: 25 days, 11 hours, 36 minutes.

Total distance traveled: 1.3 miIlion miles.

Re-entry speed: 24,500 mph (Mach 32)

Splashdown: Dec. 11, 2022

