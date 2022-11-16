live

LIVE NASA Artemis 1 Launch Updates: NASA Makes Historic Launch of New Moon Rocket Mission 50 Years After Apollo

NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch LIVE: This will be NASA's fourth attempt tp launch the moon mission as earlier in the past, three attempts were called off, two due to engine issues while the third one was abandoned because of hurricane.

Updated: November 16, 2022 1:20 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. This launch is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Online Live Updates: US space agency NASA on Wednesday (November 16) successfully launched the historic mega moon rocket, Artemis 1 mission, after a number of failed attempts. The new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. The Artemis 1 stack, which includes the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, is scheduled to launch from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida during a two-hour launch window that starts at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST) on November 16. The historic launch was NASA’s fourth attempt to blast off the moon mission as earlier in the past, three attempts were called off, two due to engine issues while the third one was abandoned because of hurricane. Artemis I is the first integrated flight test of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, an uncrewed Orion spacecraft, and the ground systems at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida that will pave the way for a crewed test flight and future human lunar exploration as part of Artemis.



Artemis 1 Launch Mission Facts

Launch date: Nov. 16, 2022.
Mission duration: 25 days, 11 hours, 36 minutes.
Total distance traveled: 1.3 miIlion miles.
Re-entry speed: 24,500 mph (Mach 32)
Splashdown: Dec. 11, 2022

FOLLOW LATEST UPDATES ON NASA’S ARTEMIS 1 MOON MISSION LAUNCH

Live Updates

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE NASA Artemis 1 Launch Updates: ICPS has initiated an engine burn

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE NASA Artemis 1 Launch Updates: Meet the members of the Artemis Red Crew.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE Artemis 1 Launch Updates: Track NASA’s Artemis I Mission in Real Time

  • 1:17 PM IST

    NASA Artemis Mission Time: 0 days, 0 hrs, 44 min

    Orion is 1,073 miles from Earth, 247,709 miles from the Moon, cruising at 14,818 miles per hour.
    P: (-4042, -2765, -1157)
    V: (8108, -10322, -6877)
    O: 11º, 67.9º, 110.4º

  • 12:43 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: NASA Orion is now in orbit. Orion’s solar array wings have begun deployment.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: SLS has reached maximum dynamic pressure, or Max-Q.

    https://twitter.com/NASA_Orion/status/1592773118036267008?s=20&t=zHbHB3Y18CmZdcuCFCzddg

  • 12:32 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: NASA has launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency’s new flagship program, Artemis. The Space Launch System blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center

  • 12:27 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: The SLS rocket has reached main engine cutoff (MECO) in the mission timeline. The RS-25 engines have powered off and the core stage has separated.

  • 12:27 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: Main engine cutoff done, all four engines continue to throttle down

  • 12:25 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Launch Live Updates: “Look out Moon, we are on the way!”

Published Date: November 16, 2022 10:44 AM IST

Updated Date: November 16, 2022 1:20 PM IST