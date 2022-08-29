LIVE NASA Artemis I Mission Launch: Hello readers, stay tuned to India.com for live coverage of much-awaited NASA’s uncrewed next-generation Artemis I moon mission rocket launch set for 6:33 PM (IST). Today, the Artemis I mission will take a significant step toward reintroducing humans to the Moon, almost 50 years after the end of the Apollo mission. The spacecraft will visit the Moon, deploy some small satellites, and then enter orbit. We will bring you real-time reporting from the launch along with a team of experts. Weather experts have sounded 80 per cent chances of favourable conditions for the rocket launch. Jeff Spaulding, senior NASA test director for the landmark uncrewed Artemis mission said, “Everything to date looks good from a vehicle perspective. We are excited, the vehicle is ready, and it looks great.”Also Read - Nasa Artemis-1 Launch To Moon: When and Where To Watch Livestream

WATCH LIVE STREAM OF NASA ARTEMIS-1 LAUNCH

Live Updates

  • 2:04 PM IST

    NASA Artemis I Mission LIVE: The liquid oxygen tank is now 75% filled. Liquid hydrogen is at 48%. Both liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen are currently in fast fill. Teams are monitoring closely.

  • 2:02 PM IST

  • 2:00 PM IST

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE NASA Artemis I Mission: Current Fuelling Status

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE NASA Artemis I Mission: During the transition from the slow fill of liquid hydrogen into the Space Launch System rocket’s core stage to fast fill operations, launch controllers saw a spike in the amount of hydrogen that is allowed to leak into the purge can, a housing covering the tail service mast umbilical’s quick disconnect, or mating interface with the rocket. Engineers started the reverse flow of liquid hydrogen into the core stage and are currently troubleshooting.

  • 1:21 PM IST

  • 1:07 PM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: Launch teams are assessing LH2 propellant loading on the Space Launch System rocket for the Artemis I mission. Stay tuned for updates.

  • 1:05 PM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: Space Launch System (SLS) being fuelled up for launch

    The SLS rocket is being fuelled up for launch. Currently, Artemis I is in the tanking operations stage.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ARTEMIS-1 LAUNCH?

    Several online options like NASA TV, NASA official YouTube channel are available for space fans to watch the Artemis 1 launch live event. The live coverage will begin at 6:33 PM (IST) One can watch on any of the following feeds:

    NASA’s YouTube channel

    The NASA app

    NASA’s Website

    The KSC YouTube channel