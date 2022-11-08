Lunar Eclipse 2022 Will Be Visible At THESE Places In India, TIME, Complete List INSIDE
Today, November 8 evening, will be the last lunar eclipse of the year.
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Today, November 8 evening, will be the last lunar eclipse of the year. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country and a partial lunar eclipse in the rest of the cities. There will be a total of four eclipses in 2023 next year. Don’t miss the chance to see the lunar eclipse today. This eclipse will be visible only with a moonrise. The lunar eclipse will start at 4.23 pm in Itanagar, 5.28 in Delhi, and 6.01 in Mumbai and will remain till 6.19 pm.
According to Dr Rajendra Gupta, Superintendent of Jiwaji Observatory of Ujjain, the lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country, in the nearby cities of Kolkata, Kohima, Patna, Puri, Ranchi, Itanagar, and partial lunar eclipse in the rest of India. The moon will appear red where there will be a total eclipse. From 4.23 pm onwards, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The lunar eclipse will end at 6.19 pm. After this, the shadow lunar eclipse will start and it will remain till 7.26 pm.
What Time Is the Eclipse?
Starts 13:32 IST
Partial Starts 14:39 IST
Total Starts 15:46 IST
Maximum 16:29 IST
Total Ends 17:11 IST
Partial Ends 18:19 IST
Ends 19:26 IST
Total Lunar Eclipse will be seen from Eastern and North East India
The total lunar eclipse will start at 3.46 PM IST. So when moon rises in India, it would be under eclipse. Nowhere in India the start of the eclipse would be visible.
In Eastern and North-Eastern India, people will see the moon coming out of the eclipse from 5.11 PM when the Total Eclipse ends.
In other parts of the country, people will only be able to see the partial eclipse, because the moon will be below the horizon.
Place Moonrise Time Total Eclipse Partial Eclipse
Agartala 16:38 Visible Visible
Ahmadabad 17:56 Moon below horizon Visible
Aizawl 16:32 Visible Visible
Bangalore 17:50 Moon below horizon Visible
Bhopal 17:36 Moon below horizon Visible
Bhubaneswar 17:06 Visible Visible
Chandigarh 17:23 Moon below horizon Visible
Chennai 17:39 Moon below horizon Visible
Dehradun 17:22 Moon below horizon Visible
Delhi 17:29 Moon below horizon Visible
Dibrugarh 16:17 Visible Visible
Gangtok 16:44 Visible Visible
Guwahati 16:34 Visible Visible
Hyderabad 17:40 Moon below horizon Visible
Imphal 16:26 Visible Visible
Itanagar 16:24 Visible Visible
Jaipur 17:37 Moon below horizon Visible
Kohima 16:24 Visible Visible
Kolkata 16:52 Visible Visible
Lucknow 17:16 Moon below horizon Visible
Mumbai 18:01 Moon below horizon Visible
Panaji 17:59 Moon below horizon Visible
Patna 17:01 Visible Visible
Raipur 17:22 Moon below horizon Visible
Ranchi 17:03 Visible Visible
Shillong 16:33 Visible Visible
Shimla 17:24 Moon below horizon Visible
Silvassa 17:58 Moon below horizon Visible
Srinagar 17:29 Moon below horizon Visible
Thiruvananthapuram 17:58 Moon below horizon Visible
Varanasi 17:10 Visible Visible
