Lunar Eclipse 2022 Will Be Visible At THESE Places In India, TIME, Complete List INSIDE

Today, November 8 evening, will be the last lunar eclipse of the year.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Today, November 8 evening, will be the last lunar eclipse of the year. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country and a partial lunar eclipse in the rest of the cities. There will be a total of four eclipses in 2023 next year. Don’t miss the chance to see the lunar eclipse today. This eclipse will be visible only with a moonrise. The lunar eclipse will start at 4.23 pm in Itanagar, 5.28 in Delhi, and 6.01 in Mumbai and will remain till 6.19 pm.

According to Dr Rajendra Gupta, Superintendent of Jiwaji Observatory of Ujjain, the lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country, in the nearby cities of Kolkata, Kohima, Patna, Puri, Ranchi, Itanagar, and partial lunar eclipse in the rest of India. The moon will appear red where there will be a total eclipse. From 4.23 pm onwards, a total lunar eclipse will be visible in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The lunar eclipse will end at 6.19 pm. After this, the shadow lunar eclipse will start and it will remain till 7.26 pm.

What Time Is the Eclipse?

Starts 13:32 IST

Partial Starts 14:39 IST

Total Starts 15:46 IST

Maximum 16:29 IST

Total Ends 17:11 IST

Partial Ends 18:19 IST

Ends 19:26 IST

Total Lunar Eclipse will be seen from Eastern and North East India

The total lunar eclipse will start at 3.46 PM IST. So when moon rises in India, it would be under eclipse. Nowhere in India the start of the eclipse would be visible.

In Eastern and North-Eastern India, people will see the moon coming out of the eclipse from 5.11 PM when the Total Eclipse ends.

In other parts of the country, people will only be able to see the partial eclipse, because the moon will be below the horizon.

Place Moonrise Time Total Eclipse Partial Eclipse

Agartala 16:38 Visible Visible

Ahmadabad 17:56 Moon below horizon Visible

Aizawl 16:32 Visible Visible

Bangalore 17:50 Moon below horizon Visible

Bhopal 17:36 Moon below horizon Visible

Bhubaneswar 17:06 Visible Visible

Chandigarh 17:23 Moon below horizon Visible

Chennai 17:39 Moon below horizon Visible

Dehradun 17:22 Moon below horizon Visible

Delhi 17:29 Moon below horizon Visible

Dibrugarh 16:17 Visible Visible

Gangtok 16:44 Visible Visible

Guwahati 16:34 Visible Visible

Hyderabad 17:40 Moon below horizon Visible

Imphal 16:26 Visible Visible

Itanagar 16:24 Visible Visible

Jaipur 17:37 Moon below horizon Visible

Kohima 16:24 Visible Visible

Kolkata 16:52 Visible Visible

Lucknow 17:16 Moon below horizon Visible

Mumbai 18:01 Moon below horizon Visible

Panaji 17:59 Moon below horizon Visible

Patna 17:01 Visible Visible

Raipur 17:22 Moon below horizon Visible

Ranchi 17:03 Visible Visible

Shillong 16:33 Visible Visible

Shimla 17:24 Moon below horizon Visible

Silvassa 17:58 Moon below horizon Visible

Srinagar 17:29 Moon below horizon Visible

Thiruvananthapuram 17:58 Moon below horizon Visible

Varanasi 17:10 Visible Visible