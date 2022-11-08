Lunar Eclipse 2022 Will Be Visible At THESE Places In South India. TIME, Complete List INSIDE

A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country and a partial lunar eclipse in the rest of the cities.

Updated: November 8, 2022 2:52 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Lunar Eclipse 2022 Will Be Visible Tonight At THESE Places In South India.
Lunar Eclipse 2022 Will Be Visible Tonight At THESE Places In South India.

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Don’t miss the chance to see the lunar eclipse today. This will be the last lunar eclipse of the year. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country and a partial lunar eclipse in the rest of the cities. There will be a total of four eclipses in 2023 next year. Here’s is the list of cities across South India where the Lunar Eclipse will be visible:

Also Read:

Place                       Moonrise Time      Total Eclipse                    Partial Eclipse


Bangalore                    17:50                      Moon below horizon                 Visible

Chennai                        17:39                      Moon below horizon                 Visible

Hyderabad                   17:40                     Moon below horizon                   Visible

Silvassa                           17:58                        Moon below horizon                 Visible

Thiruvananthapuram   17:58                      Moon below horizon                   Visible

Total Lunar Eclipse will be seen from Eastern and North East India

The total lunar eclipse will start at 3.46 PM IST. So when the moon rises in India, it would be under eclipse. Nowhere in India, the start of the eclipse would be visible.

In Eastern and North-Eastern India, people will see the moon coming out of the eclipse from 5.11 PM when the Total Eclipse ends.

In other parts of the country, people will only be able to see the partial eclipse, because the moon will be below the horizon.

What Time Is the Eclipse?

Starts                                      13:32 IST

Partial Starts                      14:39 IST

Total Starts                          15:46 IST

Maximum                             16:29 IST

Total Ends                            17:11 IST

Partial Ends                         18:19 IST

Ends                                         19:26 IST

What Is Lunar Eclipse 2022? 

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon, partially or completely blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. This causes a shadow on the Moon’s surface, which is what we see from Earth.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Festivals & Events News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 8, 2022 1:42 PM IST

Updated Date: November 8, 2022 2:52 PM IST