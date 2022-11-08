Lunar Eclipse 2022 Will Be Visible At THESE Places In South India. TIME, Complete List INSIDE

Lunar Eclipse 2022: Don’t miss the chance to see the lunar eclipse today. This will be the last lunar eclipse of the year. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the eastern part of the country and a partial lunar eclipse in the rest of the cities. There will be a total of four eclipses in 2023 next year. Here’s is the list of cities across South India where the Lunar Eclipse will be visible:

Place Moonrise Time Total Eclipse Partial Eclipse

Bangalore 17:50 Moon below horizon Visible

Chennai 17:39 Moon below horizon Visible

Hyderabad 17:40 Moon below horizon Visible

Silvassa 17:58 Moon below horizon Visible

Thiruvananthapuram 17:58 Moon below horizon Visible

Total Lunar Eclipse will be seen from Eastern and North East India

The total lunar eclipse will start at 3.46 PM IST. So when the moon rises in India, it would be under eclipse. Nowhere in India, the start of the eclipse would be visible.

In Eastern and North-Eastern India, people will see the moon coming out of the eclipse from 5.11 PM when the Total Eclipse ends.

In other parts of the country, people will only be able to see the partial eclipse, because the moon will be below the horizon.

What Time Is the Eclipse?

Starts 13:32 IST

Partial Starts 14:39 IST

Total Starts 15:46 IST

Maximum 16:29 IST

Total Ends 17:11 IST

Partial Ends 18:19 IST

Ends 19:26 IST

What Is Lunar Eclipse 2022?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon, partially or completely blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. This causes a shadow on the Moon’s surface, which is what we see from Earth.