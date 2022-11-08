Chandra Grahan 2022: Check Exact Timing For Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai And Other Cities Here

Chandra Grahan 2022: The last lunar eclipse of the year 2022 will be witnessed across India on November 8, Tuesday. This time, only the eastern parts of India will be able to see the lunar eclipse whereas the rest of the country would see a partial eclipse. Check the city-wise time for the lunar eclipse in Delhi-NCR and other metro cities below.

City Lunar Eclipse Time New Delhi 5.30 PM – 6.18 PM Gurugram 5.33 PM – 6.18 PM Hyderabad 5.44 PM – 6.18 PM Kolkata 4.56 PM – 6.18 PM Noida 5.32 PM – 6.18 PM Vijapur 5.59 PM – 6.18 PM Lucknow 5.20 PM – 6.18 PM Pune 6.01 PM – 6.18 PM Bhopal 5.40 PM – 6.18 PM Bengaluru 5.53 PM – 6.18 PM Mumbai 6.05 PM – 6.18 PM Ahmedabad 6.00 PM – 6.18 PM Raipur 5.25 PM – 6.18 PM Patna 5.05 PM – 6.18 PM Vapi 6.06 PM – 6.18 PM Chennai 5.42 PM – 6.18 PM Chandigarh 5.31 PM – 6.18 PM Ranchi 5.07 PM – 6.18 PM Kanpur 5:23 PM-6:18 PM Haridwar 5:26 PM -6:18 PM Ujjain 5:47 PM-6:18 PM Panaji 6:06 PM – 6:18 PM What is Lunar Eclipse? Lunar Eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only when a part of the moon comes under shadow of the Earth.

