Mangalyaan-2: ISRO Gears Up For Second Mission To Mars 9 Years After MOM’s Success | Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up to launch another spacecraft to Mars, marking its return to the red planet nine years after a successful first attempt at placing a rocket in orbit.

Mars Orbiter Mission-2: After the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 and the ongoing solar mission, Aditya-L1, India is once again eyeing on Mars. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is fully prepared for another Mars Mission and will soon dispatch another spacecraft to the red planet, nine years after it successfully placed a rocket in orbit around Mars on its maiden attempt. ISRO’s Mars Orbiter Mission-2, informally referred to as Mangalyaan-2, is designed to study interplanetary dust, various aspects of Mars, its atmosphere, and its environment. According to documents accessed by Hindustan Times, the spacecraft will carry four payloads for conducting these studies.

“All of these payloads are in different stages of development,” HT quoted an official as saying.

Mangalyaan-2: What Can We Expect?

The second mission will include a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX), as outlined in the mission document.

MODEX aims to provide insights into the origin, abundance, distribution, and high-altitude flux of dust on Mars.

“There are no measurements of Interplanetary Dust Particles (IDPs) at Mars. The instrument can detect particles of size from a few hundred nm to few µm, travelling at hypervelocity (> 1 km/s). The outcomes can help explain the dust flux at Mars, whether there is any ring (as hypothesized) around Mars and also confirm whether the dust is interplanetary or coming from Phobos or Deimos (the two moons of Mars). The study of dust can help explain the RO experiment results,” the document said.

The RO experiment is under development to gauge profiles of neutral and electron density. Additionally, the space agency is in the process of creating an EIS to analyze solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles within the Martian environment.

The LPEX instrument will assist in measuring electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, providing a more comprehensive understanding of the plasma environment on Mars.

“LPEX experiment consists of one Langmuir probe (LP) and two electric field (EF) sensors each mounted on a long boom,” the document said.

Mangalyaan-2: India’s First Mars Mission

On September 24, 2014, India made history by successfully entering Mars’ orbit on its first attempt. This achievement set India apart as the first space agency to accomplish such a feat. Notably. the mission carried five scientific instruments designed to study the planet’s surface features, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere.

The inaugural Mars orbiter mission was launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C25 on November 5, 2013. With the mission’s triumphant outcome, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) became the fourth space agency globally to place a spacecraft into Mars orbit, achieving this milestone on its first endeavor.

