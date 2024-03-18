Home

Mars: 29,600 Feet Tall ‘Gigantic’ Volcano Discovered On Red Planet; Hides Surprising Secrets

Mars: Researchers have discovered the existence of a ‘gigantic’ volcano on Mars and this discovery has captured the attention of all space enthusiasts. The massive volcano stands at 29,600 feet tall and stretches approx. 450 kilometers in width. The location of the volcano, which has been termed as ‘Noctis Volcano,’ is just south of Mars’ equator, the Eastern Noctis Labyrinthus. The researchers found the volcano using the data from a suite of missions. Including NASA’s Mariner 9, Viking Orbiter 1 and 2, Mars Global Surveyor, Mars Odyssey, and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The research was also backed by the ESA’s European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission. The volcano was not detected for a long time due to its eroded state and the Martian landscape.

