Meet Kelly Haston, The Canadian Biologist Who Will Spend A Year On Mars

“I’m really looking forward to it, but I’m also realistic,” Kelly Haston told AFP. “It’s a huge challenge.”

A portion of Mars Dune Alpha is seen at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas © Mark Felix / AFP/File

New Delhi: At the end of June, Kelly Haston will be one of the four volunteers stepping into a Martian habitat in Houston, Texas that will be their home for the next 12 months. “Living on Mars wasn’t exactly a childhood dream for Canadian biologist Kelly Haston, though she’ll soon spend a year preparing for just that,” the 52-year-old told AFP, summing up her participation in an exercise simulating a long stay on the Red Planet.

For NASA, which interviewed and tested the candidates carefully before selecting them, these long-duration experiments allow the evaluation of a crew’s behavior in an isolated environment – before a real mission takes off.

The space agency has warned: participants will face hardware failures, water restrictions and other “surprises”. Their communications with the outside will suffer from the existing delay between Earth and Mars, i.e. up to twenty minutes (40 minutes round trip).

Who is Kelly Haston?

Haston, a registered member of the Mohawk Nation of the Six Nations of the Grand River in Canada, is a research scientist with experience building models of human disease.

She has spearheaded innovative stem cell-based projects deriving multiple cell types for work in infertility, liver disease, and neurodegeneration.

Haston earned a Bachelor of Arts in integrative biology and a Master of Arts in endocrinology from the University of California, Berkeley, and a doctorate in biomedical sciences from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, where she combined animal and cell-based approaches to discover biological defects associated with infertility.

Haston’s postdoctoral work at both Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and UCSF’s Gladstone Institutes focused on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The Mission

The first mission is set to commence in June, when four crewmembers will enter a 1,700-square-foot (158 square meters) habitat and live there for an entire year to simulate a Mars surface mission. The participants were selected through NASA’s 2021 call for applicants

Leading the mission is commander Kelly Haston, a research scientist studying human disease. Joining her is flight engineer Ross Brockwell, a structural engineer; medical officer Nathan Jones, an emergency medicine physician; and science officer Alyssa Shannon, an advanced practice nurse. Serving as backup crewmembers are aerospace and defense engineer Trevor Clark and U.S. Navy microbiologist Anca Selariu.

During the upcoming CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog) mission, the four crewmembers will live in a 3D-printed habitat called Mars Dune Alpha, which is located at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The habitat, designed by 3D printing construction company ICON, includes private crew quarters, a kitchen, living areas, work areas and two bathrooms.

There’s also a 1,200-square-foot (111 square meters) “external” environment complete with Mars murals and red sand. There, the crew will conduct simulated spacewalks accompanied by virtual reality.

The crew will have to don their suits to do “spacewalks” — “probably one of the things that I’m looking forward to the most,” says Haston, a registered member of the Mohawk Nation.

While living in Mars Dune Alpha, the CHAPEA crew will participate in the same kinds of activities that astronauts on Mars would do, from cooking to exercise to cleaning, as well as maintenance work on the habitat, crop growth and scientific research.

They’ll also encounter environmental stressors that astronauts might experience on Mars, such as equipment failures and communications delays with mission control due to the distance between Mars and Earth.

“The simulation will allow us to collect cognitive and physical performance data to give us more insight into the potential impacts of long-duration missions to Mars on crew health and performance,” Grace Douglas, the CHAPEA principal investigator, said in a NASA statement. “Ultimately, this information will help NASA make informed decisions to design and plan for a successful human mission to Mars.”

