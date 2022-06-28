Delhi: Mercury’s crater-riddled surface was revealed owing to some spectacular close-up images taken during the second flyby mission of the BepiColumbo spacecraft. This European-Japanese spacecraft drove closer to the planet, with a decreased altitude than before. It is scheduled to make a total of four flybys towards and reach its ultimate destination in 2025.Also Read - Watch: Incredible Moment When 5 Planets Lined Up In Rare Formation For First Time In 18 Years

What we know about the flyby

The images captured by the spacecraft depict the crater riddled surface of Mercury. It had relied on its three monitoring cameras (MCAM)

The monochromatic (black and white) images were taken in 1024 x 1024 pixel resolution which further were curated into a video that depicted the movement of the spacecraft 200 km above the planet in the dark voids of space

Premiere mercury snapshots were clicked from the nightside from a distance of 800km

These images were taken for about 40 minutes as the craft slowly moved past the planet from its nightside to dayside.

The European-Japanese craft will further work on the data that was accrued by NASA’s Messenger mission conducted in 2011-2015 around the Mercury’s orbit. In a bid to unravel the red mysteries around the planet, two other science orbiters of BepiColombo-ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter and JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter will add on to the study by operating from the complementary orbits. From Mercury’s core, magnetic fields, exosphere to the surface processes, from origin to evolution, everything will be closely monitored. Also Read - Heatwave Broils Parts of Delhi, Mercury Crosses 46 Degrees at Najafgarh; Alert Issued For Weekend