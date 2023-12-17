Mexico’s ‘Alien Corpses’: Mystery Continues With Shocking Facts Revealed In Latest DNA Findings | Read Here

Home

The mystery over ‘alien corpses’ shown in Mexico’s Congress continues as new DNA findings revealed some astonishing facts.

Mexico: Top of FormThe ‘alien corpses’ that were showcased in Mexico’s Congress continue to surprise the world and have taken a more puzzling turn after new DNA findings. These two mysterious ‘corpses’ divided scientists, experts, and UFO enthusiasts across the world in September this year, when journalist and UFOlogist Jaime Maussan testified to lawmakers under oath that the corpses do not belong to ‘our terrestrial evolution.’ According to him, the mysterious ‘corpses’ were discovered in algae mines in Cusco in 2017 and are estimated to be around 1,000 years old. Notably, Cusco is a city in Peru filled with Inca ruins.

Since the finding of the corpses, researchers and scientists have been debating the subject, arguing that there is no evidence or proof that the corpses are real or extraterrestrial. However, Maussan stuck to his claim and appeared in the Mexican Congress this week, speaking on the recent DNA findings of corpses, as per The Daily Star.

Maussan, accompanied by a team of researchers, stated that new research revealed that more than 30 percent of the specimens’ DNA is ‘unknown’ or ‘not from any known species’. However, it is not clear that what the rest of the 70 percent of the DNA is. The researchers again claimed that the mummified bodies are ‘authentic’.

“This is the first time extraterrestrial life has been presented in this manner. We have a clear example of non-human specimens unrelated to any known species on our planet. We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this truth,” The Daily Star quoted Maussan as saying.

The mysterious ‘corpses’ underwent carbon dating at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, revealing that the specimens are over 1,000 years old. The bodies had three fingers and no teeth that also raised questions.

