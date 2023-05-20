Home

Motorola Edge 40, World’s Thinnest 5G Smartphone To Be Launched On May 23

The smartphone will be available in two colors (Eclipse Black and Nebula Green Color) in Vegan Leather Finish.

The Motorola Edge 40 will be available in a gloss rear panel with a vegan leather finish. (Image: Twitter/@Moto)

Smartphone maker company Motorola will launch ‘Motorola Edge 40’ in India on 23 May. The company has claimed that it will be the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone with IP68 underwater protection. Motorola has teased the smartphone on the official website and social media accounts, giving details about the launch event.

According to media reports, the company will launch this smartphone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 27,999. It will be available for pre-order from May 23. Buyers will also be able to buy the smartphone from the company’s official website and e-commerce website Flipkart for an EMI of Rs 5,000 per month.

MOTOROLA EDGE 40: SPECIFICATIONS

Display: The Motorola Edge 40 flaunts a segment-first 144Hz 3D curved 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with 360Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. The brightness of 1200 nits will be available on the display.

Hardware and software: MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor has been given in the phone for performance. The company claims that it will be the world’s first smartphone to come with this processor. With this, the phone will get 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Out-of-the-box Android 13 will be available in Motorola Edge 40.

Camera: Dual camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a 50MP primary camera and 13MP ultra-wide and micro vision lens. At the same time, a 32MP camera with punch-hole design has been given for selfies and video calling.

Battery and Charging: For power backup, it will get 4400mAh battery with 68W blazing fast charging support. The Motorola Edge 40 smartphone also supports 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity Option: For connectivity, the phone will get 14 5G bands, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type C for charging with an in-display fingerprint.

The Motorola Edge 40 will be available in a gloss rear panel with a vegan leather finish. The smartphone will be available in two colors (Eclipse Black and Nebula Green Color) in Vegan Leather Finish. At the same time, this gloss will be available in the rear panel in Lunar Blue color.

