Washington, D.C. : NASA has devised a plan to uncover the mystery behind unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the sky and aliens, a concept that has always evoked our interest for generations. To finally discover the underlying truth behind these mysterious objects lurking in the sky and almost fantastical stories erupting from them, NASA has created a 16-member team that will try to find the answers.

NASA announced this new project on Twitter: "We've selected 16 individuals to participate in an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), or observations in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena. The nine-month study will begin on Oct. 24."

TEAM TO ANALYSE DATA COLLECTED FROM GOVERNMENT AND COMMERCIAL SOURCES

The space agency said in a release, “The independent study team will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs for NASA and other organizations. To do this, the team will identify how data gathered by civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources can potentially be analyzed to shed light on UAPs. It will then recommend a roadmap for potential UAP data analysis by the agency going forward.”

The study will focus solely on unclassified data. A full report containing the team’s findings will be released to the public in mid-2023.

“Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable.”