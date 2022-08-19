Washington: NASA will soon announce regions near the lunar South Pole where the agency has identified potential areas for humans to land as part of the Artemis III mission, targeted for 2025. This will be the first time astronauts will set foot on the Moon since NASA’s Apollo 17 mission in 1972. The agency will hold a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT Friday (11:30 pm in India) to announce regions near the lunar South Pole.Also Read - NASA Vehicle To Hit Asteroid Racing Towards Earth, Change Its Course To Save Planet

"Within each region, there are several potential landing sites. Each of the selected regions, from which specific landing sites could be selected, is of scientific interest and was evaluated based on terrain, communications, and lighting conditions, as well as ability to meet science objectives. NASA will engage with the broader science community in the coming months to discuss the merits of each region," Nasa said in a statement.

Ready for the next giant leap? Hear where the next steps on the Moon may fall. Tune in live for the announcement of potential landing regions for the #Artemis III mission to the lunar South Pole. Friday, Aug. 19, at 2pm ET (1800 UTC): https://t.co/5cqesOz0i6 pic.twitter.com/kcG5WfIKsp — NASA (@NASA) August 18, 2022

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars.

NASA selected SpaceX’s Starship to provide the human landing system to deliver crew from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon during Artemis III, which is the first Artemis mission to involve a crewed lunar landing.

The first step of the Artemis program is set to take place later this month with the uncrewed test flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, which will lift an empty Orion crew capsule for a round-trip to the moon and back to test a variety of critical technologies. If successful, the mission, called Artemis 1, will pave the way for the first human lunar round trip in 2024 and the subsequent landing in 2025.

In the future, missions to Mars may be taking off from the moon instead of from Earth to reduce the cost and technical complexity of these launches.