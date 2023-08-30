Home

Science

NASA Announces ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse Across US In October; Check Date & LIVE Streaming Details

NASA Announces ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse Across US In October; Check Date & LIVE Streaming Details

It described the solar eclipse as a ‘ring of fire’ which will move from the US Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico.

NASA Announces 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Across US In October; Check Date & LIVE Streaming Details

Solar Eclipse: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced an annular solar eclipse in the United States that will be seen on October 14. It described the solar eclipse as a ‘ring of fire’ which will move from the US Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico. People will be able to see the fantastic natural occurrence as it moves from Oregon in the north to Texas in the south, if the weather will be favorable, and skies are clear.

Trending Now

The US space agency announced that it will do a live coverage of the solar eclipse. Owing to its relatively smaller size, the moon will form a concentric circle and the uncovered rim of the sun which will be exposed will create a ring of fire.

You may like to read

Taking to the official account on social media platform “X”, formerly Twitter, NASA wrote: “Save the date for a solar eclipse: On Oct. 14, a “ring of fire,” or annular, eclipse will travel from the U.S. Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico.” “Wherever you are, you can watch it live with us,” NASA added.

Save the date for a solar eclipse: On Oct. 14, a “ring of fire,” or annular, eclipse will travel from the U.S. Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico. Wherever you are, you can watch it live with us: https://t.co/J9l63O2zUF pic.twitter.com/B94l2lZNqb — NASA (@NASA) August 28, 2023

According to the US Space Agency, the Sun is never entirely hidden by the Moon during an annular solar eclipse. Thus, it is only safe to stare directly at it with specialised eye protection made for solar viewing.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the Annual Solar Eclipse ‘Ring of Fire’?

The live streaming of the annual solar eclipse ring of fire will be available on the official YouTube channel of NASA. People will be given an opportunity to ask questions to the Scientists in chat using #askNASA. However, NASA has warned the people not to look directly at the eclipse. The prestigious space research body has recommended people to use specialised eye protection to view the eclipse. On its YouTube channel, NASA has provided the option of “Notify me” for those interested in viewing the live telecast.

As defined by NASA, an annular solar eclipse takes place when the Moon is at or near its furthest point from Earth and passes in front of the Sun.

“Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. As a result, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon,” NASA wrote on its website.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES