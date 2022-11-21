Humans To Live And Work On Moon Very Soon, Says NASA! Find Out When

NASA: Have you ever imagined living on a planet outside of Earth? Well lot of us are guilty of this , right? How about moon, because that is where humans will be headed by the end of this decade. According to NASA, astronauts will soon be able to live and work on the moon. Howard Hu, the head of the US agency’s Orion lunar spacecraft programme, said that humans could be able to actively exist on the moon for “durations” before 2030. There might be rovers as well to help out the team working ‘science’ on the craters of moon.

“Certainly, in this decade, we are going to have people living for durations, depending on how long we will be on the surface. They will have habitats, they will have rovers on the ground,” he told the BBC according to a report by Guardian.

We are going back to moon!

“It’s the first step we’re taking to long-term deep-space exploration, for not just the United States but for the world. I think this is a historic day for Nasa, but it’s also a historic day for all the people who love human space flight and deep-space exploration,” Hu said.

“We are going back to the moon. We’re working towards a sustainable programme and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will land us back on the moon again,” he added.

Howard Hu is the lead Orion manager. He is responsible for the design, development, production, and operations of NASA’s Orion, which is making its first uncrewed flight test around the Moon.

NASA Artemis 1 is almost there

After a series of technical glitches and hurricanes, the launch took place last week from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The uncrewed Orion spacecraft was more than halfway to the Moon on the third day of its Artemis I journey.

A space capsule hurtled toward the moon Wednesday for the first time in 50 years, following a thunderous launch of NASA’s mightiest rocket in a dress rehearsal for astronaut flights.

No one was on board this debut flight, just three test dummies. The capsule is headed for a wide orbit around the moon and then a return to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in about three weeks.