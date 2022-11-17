Enroute Moon, Artemis 1’s Orion Sends First Stunning Visuals Of Earth | Watch

Artemis 1: The long awaited launch of NASA’s moon rocket, Artemis 1 finally lifted off the Kennedy Space station on November 16. The space capsule hurtled toward the moon Wednesday for the first time in 50 years, following a thunderous launch of NASA’s mightiest rocket in a dress rehearsal for astronaut flights. No one was on board this debut flight, just three test dummies. The capsule is headed for a wide orbit around the moon and then a return to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in about three weeks.

WATCH STUNNING VISUALS OF EARTH CAPTURED BY ARTEMIS’S ORION

As @NASA_Orion begins the #Artemis I mission to the Moon, the spacecraft captured these stunning views of our home planet. pic.twitter.com/Pzk3PDt7sd — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) November 16, 2022

Just few hours into the space and the Orio capsule has shared stunning visuals of Earth on its way to the moon. The video captured shows Earth in the background half-lit. To capture the journey, the rocket and spacecraft are equipped with cameras that will collect valuable engineering data and share a unique perspective of humanity’s return to the Moon.

“It was pretty overwhelming,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. ”We’re going out to explore the heavens, and this is the next step.”

Captured from a distance of 58,000 miles from Earth following the trans-lunar injection, the image reminds of the old Apollo-era pictures of Earth captured by astronauts on their way to the Moon.

The liftoff marked the start of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. The space agency is aiming to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.

“For the Artemis generation, this is for you,” launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson called out, referring to all those born after Apollo. She later told her team: “You have earned your place in history.”

Orion should reach the moon by Monday, more than 230,000 miles (370,000 kilometers) from Earth.