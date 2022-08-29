NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: Hello readers, stay tuned to India.com for live coverage of much-awaited NASA’s uncrewed next-generation Artemis I moon mission rocket launch set for 6:33 PM (IST). Today, the Artemis I mission will take a significant step toward reintroducing humans to the Moon, almost 50 years after the end of the Apollo mission. The spacecraft will visit the Moon, deploy some small satellites, and then enter orbit. We will bring you real-time reporting from the launch along with a team of experts. Weather experts have sounded 80 per cent chances of favourable conditions for the rocket launch. Jeff Spaulding, senior NASA test director for the landmark uncrewed Artemis mission said, “Everything to date looks good from a vehicle perspective. We are excited, the vehicle is ready, and it looks great.”Also Read - Nasa Artemis-1 Launch To Moon: When and Where To Watch Livestream

WATCH LIVE STREAM OF NASA ARTEMIS-1 LAUNCH

Live Updates

  • 12:25 PM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ARTEMIS-1 LAUNCH?
    Several online options like NASA TV, NASA official YouTube channel are available for space fans to watch the Artemis 1 launch live event. The live coverage will begin at 6:33 PM (IST) One can watch on any of the following feeds:

    NASA’s YouTube channel

    The NASA app

    NASA’s Website

    The KSC YouTube channel

  • 11:56 AM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: What’s the goal of the Artemis project?

    – The mission is a first step toward Artemis 3, which is going to result in the first human missions to the Moon in the 21st century and the first since 1972.

    – Artemis 1 is an uncrewed test flight.

    – Its primary goal is to thoroughly test the integrated systems before crewed missions by operating the spacecraft in a deep space environment, testing Orion’s heat shield, and recovering the crew module after reentry, descent, and splashdown.

  • 11:49 AM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: How does Artemis 1 differ from the other rockets being launched routinely?

    -Artemis 1 is going to be the first flight of the new Space Launch System.
    -This is a “heavy lift” vehicle, as NASA refers to it.
    -It will be the most powerful rocket engine ever flown to space, even more powerful than Apollo’s Saturn V system that took astronauts to the Moon in the 1960s and ‘70s.
    -It’s a new type of rocket system, because it has both a combination of liquid oxygen and hydrogen main engines and two strap-on solid rocket boosters derived from the space shuttle.
    -It’s really a hybrid between the space shuttle and Apollo’s Saturn V rocket.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: Key Things to Know About NASA’s Historic Moon Mission

    – Artemis I will lay the foundation for a sustained long-term presence on and around the Moon.

    – “The SLS rocket and integrated Orion spacecraft will help us get a feel for what astronauts will experience on future flights. Artemis I is an important step in NASA’s long-term goals for space exploration, paving the way for us to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon,” the space agency said in a statement.

    – The primary goal of Artemis I is to thoroughly test the integrated systems before crewed missions by operating the spacecraft in a deep space environment, testing Orion’s heat shield, and recovering the crew module after reentry, descent, and splashdown.

    – The US space agency last week identified 13 candidate landing regions near the lunar south pole, as it prepares to send humans back to the Moon under the Artemis programme in 2024.

    – Each region contains multiple potential landing sites for Artemis III, which will be the first of the Artemis missions to bring crew to the lunar surface.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: First woman to land on the moon’s surface

    With this mission, NASA hopes to land the first woman on the Moon’s surface as early as 2025. The two-person descent team of Apollo 17 in 1972 were the last humans to walk on the Moon, following in the footsteps of ten other astronauts on five previous missions beginning with Apollo 11 in 1969.

  • 11:01 AM IST

  • 11:01 AM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch: Weather Update

    Weather has improved to 80% for the start of the launch window at 8:33 a.m. EDT on Mon., Aug. 29. Primary concerns are cumulus clouds and flying through precipitation, say experts.

  • 10:59 AM IST

  • 10:57 AM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: Full schedule for the livestream (All times in IST):

    9.30 AM: Coverage begins with commentary of tanking operations to load propellant into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

    4.00 PM: Full coverage begins in English.

    Launch coverage will continue through translunar injection and spacecraft separation, setting Orion on its path to the Moon.

    8.33 PM: Launch window begins.

    9.30 PM: Post-launch news conference. This broadcast timing is subject to change based on the exact liftoff time.

  • 10:55 AM IST

