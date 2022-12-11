live

NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion Spacecraft to Land on Earth Today: Know Where And How to Watch

Artemis 1's Orion capsule is all set to return to Earth on Sunday, completing its nearly 26-day deep-space trek with a splashdown

Updated: December 11, 2022 11:31 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft to Land on Earth Today: Know How and Where to Watch | LIVE UPDATES (Image: NASA)

NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission: Artemis 1’s uncrewed Orion capsule is all set to return to Earth on Sunday, completing its nearly 26-day deep-space trek with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California. NASA will livestream the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft on its app, NASA TV and through the YouTube link below. The livestream will start at 9.30 PM IST on December 11.

Live Updates

  • 9:01 PM IST

    The 25.5-day-long Artemis 1 mission will end on Sunday, 50 years to the day that Apollo 17 astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt touched down on the lunar surface

  • 6:48 PM IST

    The capsule slipped into lunar orbit on November 25, then left on December 1.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Orion launched atop a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on November 16, kicking off the highly anticipated Artemis 1 mission.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Orion is scheduled to splash down off the coast of Baja California around 12:40 p.m. EST on Sunday (Dec. 11).

  • 5:46 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1: Orion’s crew module will separate from the service module, which will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere during reentry.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    The sixth trajectory burn, which will be the last one for the mission, will happen approximately five hours before the spacecraft enters our planet’s atmosphere.

  • 5:12 PM IST

  • 4:59 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1: NASA conducted the fifth return trajectory correction for the mission at 2.02 AM IST on Sunday, December 11.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1: According to the reports, NASA engineers conducted the final in-space developmental flight test for the Artemis 1 mission on Saturday, December 10.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    NASA’s Artemis 1: NASA will livestream the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft on its app, NASA TV and through the YouTube

Published Date: December 11, 2022 4:54 PM IST

Updated Date: December 11, 2022 11:31 PM IST