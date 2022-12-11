live

NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion Spacecraft to Land on Earth Today: Know Where And How to Watch

Artemis 1's Orion capsule is all set to return to Earth on Sunday, completing its nearly 26-day deep-space trek with a splashdown

NASA’s Artemis 1 Mission: Artemis 1’s uncrewed Orion capsule is all set to return to Earth on Sunday, completing its nearly 26-day deep-space trek with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California. NASA will livestream the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft on its app, NASA TV and through the YouTube link below. The livestream will start at 9.30 PM IST on December 11.

