NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: NASA is again preparing to launch its Artemis 1 test flight on a long-awaited mission to send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a 42-day trip around the moon and back. NASA is set to make its second attempt at 2:17pm Florida time. For India, this means around 11.47 pm. The launch will be the second attempt at the mission, after the initial launch attempt on August 29 had to be called off due to technical issues including a problem with one of the rocket's four main engines. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will launch the uncrewed Orion spacecraft on an approximately 42-day mission, during which it will orbit the moon before returning to Earth. Mission Manager Michael Sarafin said during a briefing in Florida on Thursday that "there's no guarantee that we're going to get off on Saturday, but we're going to try." Weather during the launch is expected to be favourable, with a 60 per cent chance that conditions with permit the launch to go through.

