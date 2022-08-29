NASA’s Artemis I Launch: Years late and billions over budget, NASA’s new moon rocket makes its debut on Monday in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. Liftoff is set from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The six-week test flight is risky and could be cut short if something fails, NASA officials warn.Also Read - Nasa Artemis-1 Launch To Moon: When and Where To Watch Livestream
“We’re going to stress it and test it. We’re going make it do things that we would never do with a crew on it in order to try to make it as safe as possible,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
NASA’s Artemis I Launch – 7 Interesting things to know
- The 322-foot rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit.
- If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024.
- Liftoff from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center is set for Monday morning.
- The launch comes 50 years after NASA’s famed Apollo moonshots.
- The price tag for this single mission exceeds $4 billion.
- The entire program will have set NASA back $93 billion by the time astronauts are back on the moon.
- The new rocket is shorter and slimmer than the Saturn V rockets that hurled 24 Apollo astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. But it’s mightier, packing 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of thrust.