NASA's Artemis I Launch: Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut on Monday in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. Liftoff is set from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The six-week test flight is risky and could be cut short if something fails, NASA officials warn.

“We’re going to stress it and test it. We’re going make it do things that we would never do with a crew on it in order to try to make it as safe as possible,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

NASA’s Artemis I Launch – 7 Interesting things to know

  1. The 322-foot rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit.
  2. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024.
  3. Liftoff from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center is set for Monday morning.
  4. The launch comes 50 years after NASA’s famed Apollo moonshots.
  5. The price tag for this single mission exceeds $4 billion.
  6. The entire program will have set NASA back $93 billion by the time astronauts are back on the moon.
  7. The new rocket is shorter and slimmer than the Saturn V rockets that hurled 24 Apollo astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. But it’s mightier, packing 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of thrust.