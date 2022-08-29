NASA’s Artemis I Launch: Years late and billions over budget, NASA’s new moon rocket makes its debut on Monday in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. Liftoff is set from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The six-week test flight is risky and could be cut short if something fails, NASA officials warn.Also Read - Nasa Artemis-1 Launch To Moon: When and Where To Watch Livestream

“We’re going to stress it and test it. We’re going make it do things that we would never do with a crew on it in order to try to make it as safe as possible,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

NASA’s Artemis I Launch – 7 Interesting things to know