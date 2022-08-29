New Delhi: Hello readers, stay tuned to India.com for live coverage of much-awaited NASA’s uncrewed next-generation Artemis I moon mission rocket launch set for 6:33 PM (IST). Today, the Artemis I mission will take a significant step toward reintroducing humans to the Moon, almost 50 years after the end of the Apollo mission. The spacecraft will visit the Moon, deploy some small satellites, and then enter orbit. We will bring you real-time reporting from the launch along with a team of experts. Weather experts have sounded 80 per cent chances of favourable conditions for the rocket launch. Jeff Spaulding, senior NASA test director for the landmark uncrewed Artemis mission said, “Everything to date looks good from a vehicle perspective. We are excited, the vehicle is ready, and it looks great.”Also Read - Nasa Artemis-1 Launch To Moon: When and Where To Watch Livestream

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ARTEMIS-1 LAUNCH?

Several online options are available for space fans to watch the Artemis 1 launch live event. The live coverage will begin at 6:33 PM (IST)  One can watch on any of the following feeds:

NASA’s YouTube channel
The NASA app
NASA’s Website
The KSC YouTube channel

A live feed of the mission is below from Nasa with the footage as and when it happens.

  • 10:59 AM IST

  • 10:57 AM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: Full schedule for the livestream (All times in IST):

    9.30 AM: Coverage begins with commentary of tanking operations to load propellant into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

    4.00 PM: Full coverage begins in English.

    Launch coverage will continue through translunar injection and spacecraft separation, setting Orion on its path to the Moon.

    8.33 PM: Launch window begins.

    9.30 PM: Post-launch news conference. This broadcast timing is subject to change based on the exact liftoff time.

  • 10:55 AM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: The live broadcast of the launch will also feature Hollywood actors Jack black, Chris Evans, and Keke Palmer. There will also be a special performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the American national anthem, by American music artists Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock. Further, there will be a performance of “America the Beautiful” conducted by Yannick Néz

  • 10:39 AM IST

    NASA Artemis I Launch LIVE: How to watch the Artemis I launch
    NASA will host a live broadcast of the Artemis I event on Aug. 29 — the first on a list of three possible launch windows. Here’s that window start time around the world.
    US: 5:33 a.m. PT / 8:33 a.m. ET
    Brazil: 9:33 a.m. (Federal District)
    UK: 1:33 p.m.
    South Africa: 2:33 p.m.
    Russia: 3:33 p.m. (Moscow)
    UAE: 4:33 p.m.
    India: 6:03 p.m.
    China: 8:33 p.m.
    Japan: 9:33 p.m.
    Australia: 10:33 p.m. AEST