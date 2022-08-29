New Delhi: Hello readers, stay tuned to India.com for live coverage of much-awaited NASA’s uncrewed next-generation Artemis I moon mission rocket launch set for 6:33 PM (IST). Today, the Artemis I mission will take a significant step toward reintroducing humans to the Moon, almost 50 years after the end of the Apollo mission. The spacecraft will visit the Moon, deploy some small satellites, and then enter orbit. We will bring you real-time reporting from the launch along with a team of experts. Weather experts have sounded 80 per cent chances of favourable conditions for the rocket launch. Jeff Spaulding, senior NASA test director for the landmark uncrewed Artemis mission said, “Everything to date looks good from a vehicle perspective. We are excited, the vehicle is ready, and it looks great.”Also Read - Nasa Artemis-1 Launch To Moon: When and Where To Watch Livestream

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ARTEMIS-1 LAUNCH?

Several online options are available for space fans to watch the Artemis 1 launch live event. The live coverage will begin at 6:33 PM (IST) One can watch on any of the following feeds:

NASA’s YouTube channel

The NASA app

NASA’s Website

The KSC YouTube channel

A live feed of the mission is below from Nasa with the footage as and when it happens.