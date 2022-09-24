Washington: In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away. A spacecraft named Dart will zero in on the asteroid Monday, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock — demonstrating that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we’d stand a fighting chance of diverting it.Also Read - What Is NASA's Hollywood-Style Asteroid-Crash 'Save The Earth' Experiment?

“This is stuff of science-fiction books and really corny episodes of “StarTrek” from when I was a kid, and now it’s real,” NASA program scientist Tom Statler said Thursday.

Cameras and telescopes will watch the crash, but it will take days or even weeks to find out if it actually changed the orbit.

3 days til impact! ️#DARTMission‘s target is a binary asteroid system consisting of Didymos and its moonlet Dimorphos. This system is a perfect testing ground to see if crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course. #PlanetaryDefense pic.twitter.com/6n9ouQejKe — NASA’s Launch Services Program (@NASA_LSP) September 23, 2022

WHO WILL PROBE THE ‘CRIME SCENE’ AND WHY?

According to news agency AFP, European Space Agency’s (ESA) Hera will be on the mission to investigate the “crime scene” after NASA deliberately crashes into an asteroid. Hera will be tailing the operation in abid to uncover secrets of those potentially devastating space rocks.

In the world’s first test of asteroid deflection, Hera will perform a detailed post-impact survey of the target asteroid, Dimorphos – the orbiting Moonlet in a binary asteroid system known as Didymos. Once NASA’s DART mission has impacted the moonlet, Hera will turn the grand-scale experiment into a well-understood and repeatable planetary defence technique. Demonstrating new technologies from autonomous navigation around an asteroid to low gravity proximity operations, Hera will be humankind’s first probe to rendezvous with a binary asteroid system and Europe’s flagship Planetary Defender, said ESA.

Astronomers across the globe and will watch DART and its effects. Then, the ESA Hera mission, named after the ancient Greek queen of the gods, will follow in its footsteps.

Hera Launch: October 2024

Target: Dimorphos

Impact date: September 2022

Hera rendezvous: December 2026

IS HERA READY? QUICK FACTS

Hera will be loaded up with cameras, spectrometers, radars and even toaster-sized nano-satellites to measure the asteroid’s shape, mass, chemical composition and more. One way the Hera mission will test Dimorphos will be to land a nano-satellite on its surface, in part to see how much it bounces. Hera will turn the grand-scale experiment into a well-understood and repeatable planetary defence technique. With a diameter of just 160 metres – around the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza – Dimorphos will also be the smallest asteroid ever studied.

NASA’s Bhavya Lal said that it was critically important to understand the size and composition of such asteroids. But scientists are not only excited to see DART’s crater, but also to explore an object that is very much out of this world.

Learning about the impact of DART is not only important for planetary defence, Michel said, but also for understanding the history of our Solar System, where most cosmic bodies were formed through collisions and are now riddled with craters.

That’s where DART and Hera could shine a light not just on the future, but on the past.