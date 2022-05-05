NASA’s Black Hole Week 2022: Since 2003, the black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster – which is more than 240 million light years away from Earth – has been associated with sound. This is because astronomers discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that could be translated into a note – one that humans cannot hear some 57 octaves below middle C. Now a new sonification brings more notes to this black hole sound machine. This new sonification – that is, the translation of astronomical data into sound – has been released for NASA’s Black Hole Week this year.Also Read - NASA To Send Naked Pictures Of Humans To Space To Attract Aliens

In some ways, this sonification is unlike any other done before (1, 2, 3, 4) because it revisits the actual sound waves discovered in data from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory.

In this new sonification of Perseus, the sound waves astronomers previously identified were extracted and made audible for the first time. In addition to the Perseus galaxy cluster, a new sonification of another famous black hole has been released. The video shared by Chandra Observatory on Twitter has received over 161k views.

Here are the videos released by NASA:

#2 M87 — home of the black hole that gained celebrity status through an image released in 2019 by @ehtelescope (the Event Horizon Telescope). More about the sonifications at: https://t.co/TCN3HGHdYl pic.twitter.com/mvHdmXE9h5 — Chandra Observatory (@chandraxray) May 4, 2022

The popular misconception that there is no sound in space originates with the fact that most of space is essentially a vacuum, providing no medium for sound waves to propagate through. A galaxy cluster, on the other hand, has copious amounts of gas that envelop the hundreds or even thousands of galaxies within it, providing a medium for the sound waves to travel.

