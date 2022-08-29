NASA Update: The first attempt to launch NASA Artemis 1 mission was postponed due to a malfunctioning RS-25 engine on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The next available launch window is on Friday, September 2nd. The mission, hailed as the first step in the next era of human exploration on the moon, was scheduled to take off at 6:03 pm today on 29th August.Also Read - Artemis 1 Mission: Why NASA Is Going Back to the Moon Again? Read Here

The mission, when it happens, will be the first flight in NASA's Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.

As precious minutes ticked away Monday morning, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen, eventually succeeding in reducing the seepage to acceptable levels. The leak happened in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal in the spring.

The fueling already was running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms off Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

“This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work, and you don’t want to light the candle until it’s ready to go,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

WHY THE LAUNCH WAS CALLED OFF?

NASA’s most powerful rocket Artemis 1, which is to go on a voyage around the moon, was deferred and teams are working on “an issue with an engine bleed.”

“The launch of Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt,” NASA said in a tweet.

“The countdown clock is on a hold at T-40 minutes. The hydrogen team of the @NASA_SLS rocket is discussing plans with the #Artemis I launch director,” NASA added.

NASA said that the launch is on unplanned hold.

“Launch is currently in an unplanned hold as the team works on an issue with engine number 3 on the @NASA_SLS core stage,” the US space agency said.

TEAM WORKING ON THE ISSUE

The teams are evaluating why the bleed test to condition the engines was not successful. Engineers are looking at options to gather as much data as possible. The Artemis I rocket and spacecraft are in stable, safe condition.

While liquid oxygen loading into the interim cryogenic propulsion stage continues and core stage tanks continue to be replenished with propellants, engineers are troubleshooting an issue conditioning one of the RS-25 engines (engine 3) on the bottom of the core stage.

Rachel Kraft, Senior Communications Specialist, NASA, said launch controllers condition the engines by increasing pressure on the core stage tanks to bleed some of the cryogenic propellant to the engines to get them to the proper temperature range to start them. “Engine 3 is not properly being conditioned through the bleed process, and engineers are troubleshooting”.