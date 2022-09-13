Nasa Artemis I Launch: NASA yet again delayed the Artemis 1 Moon rocket launch date for its third attempt from September 23 to September 27. For the unversed, Artemis 1 after 2 failed attempts was scheduled to launch “no earlier than Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 GMT)”. But due to some technical fault, the Artemis 1 moon rocket will now be grounded for four more days. On September 3, NASA had tried to launch Artemis I, however, it was called off.Also Read - NASA's Moon Mission, Artemis 1 May Re-Launch On These Dates

WHY DID NASA HALT ARTEMIS I MOON ROCKET LAUNCH?

A series of hydrogen fuel leaks and other problems halted back-to-back launch attempts last week. The team is trying to work through a leaky fuel problem with the rocket, called the Space Launch System or SLS. NASA is trying to work through the leaky fuel problem with the rocket, called the Space Launch System or SLS. Also Read - Supersonic Asteroid 10 Times Faster Than Speed Of Bullet To Pass By Earth On September 6

The Space Launch System rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — holds a crew capsule with three test dummies. The space agency wants to send the capsule into lunar orbit on a trial run, before putting astronauts on the next flight, in 2024. That around-the-moon mission would pave the way for the first human moon landing in 50 years, currently scheduled for 2025. Also Read - NASA's Artemis 1 Mission Second Attempt Fails; Elon Musk Suggests Solution

NASA’s Moon Mission Halted | What Happened so Far