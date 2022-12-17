NASA Discovers ‘Buried Cosmic Treasure’ And Cosmic Cliffs | See Pics

NASA: Another new discovery has surfaced NASA’s page. James Webb Telescope has added a new layer to the Carina Nebula and unveiled a buried treasure. The hi-tech space telescope has found entrancing images of cosmic cliffs and scientists are marvelling at this new found treasure trove of cosmos science.

See Pics Of NASA’s Buried Treasure

These images were shared by NASA’s official Instagram handle that mustered over 1.5 million likes

The Hubble telescope has observed this corner of the universe in the past, but Webb’s infrared eyes allow it to see through clouds of dust and gas for the first time to discover dozens of energetic jets of material blasting forth from the young stars.

“Jets like these are signposts for the most exciting part of the star formation process. We only see them during a brief window of time when the protostar is actively accreting,” explained researcher Nathan Smith from the University of Arizona, in a statement.

Scientists did a deep dive into the data, revealing a hotbed of young stars in an elusive stage of development. This discovery may help us investigate how stars like our Sun form, as well as how radiation from nearby massive stars might affect the development of planets.⁣

Astronomers aimed Webb’s infrared instruments at the so-called “Cosmic Cliffs” within the massive Carina Nebula and, more specifically, the star cluster NGC 3324. The resulting images were in the very first batch of observations we saw from the brand new telescope back in July, but now researchers have done a deeper analysis of the data and found a crop of newborn stars in a rarely seen stage of development.

