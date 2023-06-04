Home

NASA Discovers Planet 10 Times Bigger Than Jupiter, 1 Year Of 23 Hours; Details Inside

This planet is 400 light years away from Earth and astronomers have found steam and gas in its atmosphere.

The Hubble and Spitzer telescopes detected water vapor, sodium, and potassium in WASP-39 b's atmosphere. (Image: www.nasa.gov)

NASA Discovers New Planet: NASA has discovered water on a planet outside the Solar System. The name of the planet is WASP-18b and it was discovered in 2009 with the help of the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), Hubble, and Spitzer telescopes. The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered water here.

Salient Features Of This Planet

It is called Ultra Hot Gas Giant.

This planet is 10 times bigger than Jupiter.

Here one year is equal to 23 hours.

WASP-18b has recorded temperatures of up to 2,700 degrees C. Sacientists say that due to such high temperatures, the water evaporated and spread in the atmosphere.

NASA said that the planet always faces its star, just as one side of the Moon always faces Earth.

WASP-39b Is Also Present Outside The Solar System

On 29 August 2022, carbon dioxide (CO2) was detected on the exoplanet WASP-39 b outside the Solar System. This planet is at a distance of 700 light years from the Earth. This planet is revolving around a star like the Sun. While its weight is a quarter of the weight of Jupiter, WASP-39b appears 30% bloated compared to Jupiter due to gas. However, its diameter (diameter) is 1.3 times more than that of Jupiter.

The temperature on WASP-39 b is around 900 degrees C. It revolves very close to its star. Here one year is equal to 4 days. According to researchers, the planet was discovered only in 2011, but its picture has now come to the fore. It was discovered with the help of a radio telescope.

How Was CO2 Detected?

The Hubble and Spitzer telescopes detected water vapor, sodium, and potassium in WASP-39 b’s atmosphere. Now the James Webb telescope has detected the presence of CO2. Scientists have come to know about this by looking at the color of the gas. Actually, gases absorb certain types of colours so that we can detect them.

