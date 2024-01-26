Home

Science

Nasa Ends Mars Helicopter Mission: Ingenuity Will Not Fly Anymore On The Red Planet | Here’s Why

Nasa Ends Mars Helicopter Mission: Ingenuity Will Not Fly Anymore On The Red Planet | Here’s Why

NASA has announced that its Mars helicopter mission has ended due to damage to one of Ingenuity's rotors.

Nasa Ends Mars Helicopter Mission: Ingenuity Will Not Fly Anymore On The Red Planet | Here’s Why

Nasa Ends Mars Helicopter Mission: NASA’s Mars helicopter mission, featuring a miniature robot helicopter known as Ingenuity, has ended. The mission showcased Ingenuity, renowned as the first powered aircraft to take flight on another planet. The major announcement was made by the space agency’s Administrator Bill Nelson in a video posted on social media. NASA planned the mission for only 30 days, however, it surprisingly extended for three years. “It is bittersweet that I must announce that Ingenuity, the ‘little helicopter that could’ – and it kept saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can’ – well, it has now taken its last flight on Mars,” Reuters quoted Nelson as saying.

Trending Now

The journey of the 1.8-kg solar-powered helicopter involved 72 flights and it covered a distance which is 14 times greater than the scientists at NASA anticipated.

You may like to read

Ingenuity: The Journey

Ingenuity started its historic journey in April 2021 and began hovering above the surface of the mars, demonstrating the potential for new aerial exploration methods across the solar system. According to NASA, the mini helicopter experienced difficulties during its final days which included an emergency landing on its second las flight. On January 18, scientists lost contact with the Perseverance rover during its last flight and it was only 3 feet above the ground at that time. However, scientists successfully re-established contact with it but all the hopes were crushed when they found out that one of the rotor blades of the rover was damaged.

“We’re investigating the possibility that the blade struck the ground,” Nelson said.

Perseverance

Perseverance lander, that carried Ingenuity, landed on Mars in February 2021. Ingenuity resembled a box with four legs and a twin-rotor parasol, which is specially designed to combat Mars’ thin atmosphere. In its first flight Ingenuity ascended to 10 feet, rotate 96 degrees and landed safely. This inter planet success was not less that the success of the Wright Brothers’ 1903 flight.

1,000 Martian days

Ingenuity’s early success gave scientists new hope, which resulted to the extension of the rover’s role. The rover scouted locations for the lander with its onboard camera and survived almost 1,000 Martian days, including harsh winter seasons.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory will perform final tests and download the remaining images from Ingenuity. Meanwhile, Perseverance is too distant to capture images of Ingenuity’s final resting place.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.