Washington: On July 11, the James Webb Telescope released a set of images that exhibited great potential of the telescope to unravel the deepest secrets of the universe. However, after completing six months of commissioning in the vacuum of space, a micrometeoroid hit is causing a block in its perfect functioning. A micrometeoroid is a particle, smaller than a grain of sand, flying in the vacuum of space.Also Read - James Webb Space Telescope's First Images: Impeccable Quality, Unmatchable Clarity And Massive Future Prospects

In a report released by three space agencies, data suggests that the observatory has sustained multiple impacts from micrometeoroids and one of them might have a significant effect. Scientists have released an image that shows the extent of the impact sustained by the world’s most powerful observatory. Also Read - Stunning Images Of Jupiter And Its Moon Captured By James Webb Telescope REVEALED. See Pics

The space agency had announced recently that the spacecraft had sustained several hits. It also maintained that Webb’s mirror was engineered to withstand bombardment with dust-sized particles flying at extreme velocities in space. Also Read - 2,00,000 Times Brighter Than Sun: NASA Captures Breathtaking Image Of Herschel 36 | Check Picture Here

James Webb Telescope Damaged?

The report detailing the first six months of commissioning of the spacecraft states that the micrometeoroid which hit segment C3, one of the 18 gold plated segments of its 6.5 meter primary mirror, in the period of May 22-24 this year, caused a significant irreversible change in the overall figure of that segment.

“The effect was small at the full telescope level because only a small portion of the telescope area was affected,” the report stated. NASA had revealed in June that the spacecraft between May 23 and 25 the James Webb Space Telescope sustained an impact on one of its primary mirror segments. Engineers then began a delicate readjustment of the impacted mirror segment to help “cancel out a portion of the distortion” caused by the micrometeoroid.

“Each micrometeoroid caused degradation in the wavefront of the impacted mirror segment, as measured during regular wavefront sensing,” the report stated adding that a comparison of pupil images taken on 23 February and 26 May 2022 showed evidence for 19 such minor strikes over a 92-day period.

Will It Fail To Function?

The Webb team is yet to conclude that it is not yet clear whether the May 2022 hit to segment C3 was a rare event or whether the telescope may be more susceptible to damage by micrometeoroids than pre-launch modeling predicted. NASA is conducting an additional investigation into how impacts affect beryllium mirrors. While it may not affect its overall functioning at large, its approach in certain directions was to be restricted.

It is worth mentioning that the mirrors have been designed with a mixture of simulations and actual test impacts on mirror samples to get a clearer idea of how to fortify the observatory for operation in orbit. The commissioning report released by the James Webb Telescope team confirms the micrometeoroid hit will have an impact on the observatory.