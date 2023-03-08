Home

NASA-ISRO’s NISAR Arrives In India: Touchdown In Bengaluru

The satellite is an outcome of a collaboration between the American space agency NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Bengaluru: The US Air Force on Wednesday handed over NISAR, an earth observation satellite jointly developed by NASA and ISRO, to the Indian space agency which marks a milestone in the US-India ties in space collaboration. “Touchdown in Bengaluru! @ISRO receives NISAR (@NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) on a @USAirforce C-17 from @NASAJPL in California, setting the stage for final integration of the Earth observation satellite, a true symbol of #USIndia civil space collaboration,” US Consulate General Chennai tweeted.

NISAR will be used by ISRO for agricultural mapping, and landslide-prone areas. The satellite is expected to be launched in 2024 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, into a near-polar orbit.

Touchdown in Bengaluru! @ISRO receives NISAR (@NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) on a @USAirforce C-17 from @NASAJPL in California, setting the stage for final integration of the Earth observation satellite, a true symbol of #USIndia civil space collaboration. #USIndiaTogether pic.twitter.com/l0a5pa1uxV — U.S. Consulate General Chennai (@USAndChennai) March 8, 2023

What is NISAR?

NISAR has been jointly developed by the US and India. It consists of two separate radars – the long-range (L) developed by American scientists and the S-band by Indian scientists. Both were then transported to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), where they were integrated into one unit. This has now been brought to India for the final launch aboard GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle).

NISAR has the capability to capture subtle changes on earth and will also give the capability to see through dense cloud cover. “NISAR will provide critical information on Earth’s crust, ice sheets, and ecosystems. By delivering measurements at unprecedented precision, NISAR’s promise is new understanding and positive impact in communities. Our collaboration with ISRO exemplifies what’s possible when we tackle complex challenges together,” NASA website said.

NISAR will gather radar data with a drum-shaped reflector antenna almost 40 feet (12 meters) in diameter. It will use a signal-processing technique called interferometric synthetic aperture radar, or InSAR, to observe changes in Earth’s land and ice surfaces down to fractions of an inch.

