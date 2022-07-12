Washington: NASA has released the first image from its new space telescope, offering the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The first image from James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit. It is brimming with galaxies and offers the deepest look of the cosmos ever captured.Also Read - NASA's Pathfinder, CAPSTONE Loses Communication on it's Way to Test Lunar Orbit

According to NASA, this first image from the 10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb's First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 is overflowing with detail. Thousands of galaxies – including the faintest objects ever observed in the infrared – have appeared in Webb's view for the first time.

This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground.

It's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date: Webb's First Deep Field. Previewed by @POTUS on July 11, it shows galaxies once invisible to us. The full set of @NASAWebb's first full-color images & data will be revealed July 12: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I pic.twitter.com/zAr7YoFZ8C — NASA (@NASA) July 11, 2022

President Biden released the 1st image

US President Joe Biden released the first images of the James Webb Space Telescope in the presence of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at the White House on Monday. “The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology. For astronomy and space exploration…And for America and all humanity,” Biden said in a tweet.

When does NASA plan to unravel the image

The image release will stream live on NASA’s website, and opening remarks by NASA leadership and the Webb team will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, followed by an image release broadcast that will kickstart at 10:30 a.m.

Images will be revealed one by one followed by a news conference at 12:30 p.m.As per CNN, NASA shared Webb’s first cosmic targets on Friday, providing a teaser for what else Tuesday’s image release will include: the Carina Nebula, WASP-96b, the Southern Ring Nebula and Stephan’s Quintet.

The Carina Nebula is a stellar nursery located 7,600 light-years away, where stars are born and is also one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky and home to many stars much more massive than our sun.

About James Webb Space Telescope

Discovered in 2014, WASP-96b is located 1,150 light-years from Earth. It has half the mass of Jupiter and completes an orbit around its star every 3.4 days. Notably, the Southern Ring Nebula, also called the “Eight-Burst,” is 2,000 light-years away from Earth.

The Webb Telescope is one of the most powerful telescopes launched into space. As per a statement by NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, this mission has enough excess fuel capacity to operate for 20 years. “Webb can see backwards in time just after the big bang by looking for galaxies that are so far away, the light has taken many billions of years to get from those galaxies to ourselves,” said Jonathan Gardner, Webb’s deputy senior project scientist at NASA in a statement during a conference.”Webb is bigger than Hubble so that it can see fainter galaxies that are further away,” he said.