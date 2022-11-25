Artemis 1 Moon Mission: NASA’s Orion To Break 52-Year-Old Record Of Apollo 13

NASA Orion: NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission has everyone eyes locked at it. From glitching to sharing some stunning images of Earth and more. It’s been almost 10 days that the unscrewed mission took off from shores of Cape Canaveral and now the Orion capsule might get its name written in record books. This coming weekend, Orion will shatter NASA’s distance record for a spacecraft designed for astronauts — nearly 250,000 miles (400,000 kilometers) from Earth, set by Apollo 13 in 1970. And it will keep going, reaching a maximum distance from Earth next Monday at nearly 270,000 miles (433,000 kilometers).

NASA’s Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts.

The close approach of 81 miles (130 kilometers) occurred as the crew capsule and its three wired-up dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of a half-hour communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon. The capsule’s cameras sent back a picture of the Earth — a tiny blue dot surrounded by blackness.

The capsule accelerated well beyond 5,000 mph (8,000 kph) as it regained radio contact, NASA said. Less than an hour later, Orion soared above Tranquility Base, where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on July 20, 1969. There were no photos of the site because the pass was in darkness, but managers promised to try for pictures on the return flyby in two weeks.



The capsule will spend close to a week in lunar orbit, before heading home. A Pacific splashdown is planned for Dec. 11.