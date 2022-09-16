Delhi: Scientists are constantly on a look out to hit a jackpot on the surface of Mars. Recently, the US space agency NASA stated that its Preservance rover has collected organically rich material from the surface of a crater that might lead to some exciting revelations. Team of scientists will only be able to make analysis once the findings are brought to earth by the end of this decade or beginning of the next.Also Read - 4 Dangerous Asteroids, Including One Bigger Than Statue of Unity, On Its Way To Earth. Deets Inside

So far it has collected four samples from an ancient river delta in the Red Planet’s Jezero Crater since July 7, bringing the total count of scientifically compelling rock samples to 12. Also Read - NASA Delays Launch of Artemis 1 Moon Rocket, Again. Check New Date Here

CAN THERE BE LIFE ON MARS?

So far, there is no signs of life on the red planet pertaining to the findings made by the SUV sized rover. These molecules are not a definitive sign of life Also Read - NASA's Moon Mission, Artemis 1 May Re-Launch On These Dates

After over a year on Mars, the rover arrived at a fan-shaped rocky outcrop, called “Wildcat Ridge,” where billions of years ago, a river once flowed. The rock cores obtained by Perseverance are each about the size of a piece of classroom chalk. The abundance of organics in the samples is the highest yet found by Perseverance.

NASA said in a statement, “We picked the Jezero Crater for Perseverance to explore because we thought it had the best chance of providing scientifically excellent samples – and now we know we sent the rover to the right location,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science in Washington. “These first two science campaigns have yielded an amazing diversity of samples to bring back to Earth by the Mars Sample Return Campaign.

Twenty-eight miles (45 kilometers) wide, Jezero Crater hosts a delta – an ancient fan-shaped feature that formed about 3.5 billion years ago at the convergence of a Martian river and a lake. Perseverance is currently investigating the delta’s sedimentary rocks, formed when particles of various sizes settled in the once-watery environment. During its first science campaign the rover explored the crater’s floor, finding ingenious rock, which forms deep underground from magma or during volcanic activity at the surface.

ORGANIC MATTER

Organic molecules consist of a wide variety of compounds made primarily of carbon and usually include hydrogen and oxygen atoms. They can also contain other elements, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur. While there are chemical processes that produce these molecules that don’t require life, some of these compounds are the chemical building blocks of life. The presence of these specific molecules is considered to be a potential biosignature – a substance or structure that could be evidence of past life but may also have been produced without the presence of life.

MORE ABOUT THE MISSION

A key objective for Perseverance’s mission on Mars is astrobiology, including caching samples that may contain signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith.