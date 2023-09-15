Home

‘Make These Samples …’: NASA Responds To ‘Alien Corpses’ Displayed In Mexico

During the meeting, the question that captured everyone's attention concerned two allegedly 'non-human' cadavers displayed in glass cases during an official presentation at Mexico's Congress.

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Thursday concluded its much-awaited briefing, unveiling the results of a year-long, $100,000 study into Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) or UFOs. The primary objective of this report was to provide insights into these mysterious phenomena and establish a scientific framework for comprehending them.

During the meeting, the question that captured everyone’s attention concerned two allegedly ‘non-human’ cadavers displayed in glass cases during an official presentation at Mexico’s Congress. This development sparked significant interest within the UFO enthusiast community.

These mummified specimens were reported to have been discovered in Peru’s Cusco and were estimated to be around 1,000 years old. David Spergel, the chair of NASA’s UAP study, commented on the matter, explaining that he had only seen reports about the specimens on social media and lacked detailed information about their nature. “We don’t know the nature of those samples,” he said, emphasising the importance of making the specimens available to the global scientific community for rigorous analysis.

Dan Evans,Assistant Deputy Associate Administrator For Research at NASA stressed the need to shift from conjecture and conspiracy theories toward a scientific approach, stating, “One of the main objectives here today is to shift from conjecture and conspiracy to science and rationality, and you do that with data.”

Earlier on September 13, journalist and prominent UFO researcher Jaime Maussan testified under oath during the event in Mexico City. He claimed that nearly one-third of the DNA in these specimens was “unknown” and did not fit into the framework of “our terrestrial evolution,” according to reports from Mexican media.

Maussan asserted, “These specimens are not part of our evolutionary history on Earth,” adding that they were not recovered from a UFO crash but were found in diatom (algae) mines and subsequently fossilized. However, it’s worth noting that Maussan’s credibility has been challenged before. In 2015, he made a claim about a mummified body, supposedly that of an alien, discovered near Nazca in Peru, which was later debunked as a human child.

Regarding the recent discovery, Maussan stated that scientists from the Autonomous National University of Mexico conducted examinations of the specimens, including radiocarbon dating for DNA evidence and X-rays that revealed one of the specimens contained “eggs.”

The revelation left members of the Mexican Congress with mixed feelings. Some expressed “thoughts” and “concerns” about the discovery, indicating a desire for further discussion.

The presence of Ryan Graves, a former U.S. Navy pilot who had previously claimed that the number of UFOs or UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) was being “grossly underreported,” added to the intrigue surrounding NASA’s significant event on Thursday.

