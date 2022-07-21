New Delhi: If you are a science nerd and lives for those spectacular glimpses from space often shared by NASA, then you must love the new image shared by the American space agency. NASA, in a recent post, shared a stunning rainbow-coloured image of Pluto that has set the internet on fire.Also Read - NASA Releases First Images of Universe from James Webb Space Telescope

In a post on Instagram, NASA said, “Pluto isn’t really a psychedelic riot of colors—this translated color image was created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle color differences between the planet’s distinct regions.”

Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa, networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes.

Pluto is shown in a rainbow of colors that distinguish the different regions on the planet. The left side of the planet is mostly blue-green with purple swirls, while the right side ranges from a vibrant yellow-green at the top to a reddish orange toward the bottom, NASA said in the post.

NASA reveals rainbow-coloured image of Pluto – See here

The post has received over 9.1 lakh likes. The photo has been captured by New Horizons, which was launched on January 19, 2006 and conducted a six-month-long flyby study of Pluto and its moons in summer 2015. The spacecraft continues to explore the distant solar system, heading farther into the Kuiper Belt.