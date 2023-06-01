Home

Nasa Releases Footage of Unidentifiable ‘Spherical Orb’ UFO

NASA on Wednesday held its first public meeting on UFOs a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings and insisted it’s not hiding anything.

NASA on Wednesday held its first public meeting on UFOs a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings and insisted it’s not hiding anything. The space agency televised the four-hour hearing featuring an independent panel of experts who vowed to be transparent. The team includes 16 scientists and other experts selected by NASA including retired astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space. “I want to emphasize this loud and proud: There is absolutely no convincing evidence for extraterrestrial life associated with” unidentified objects, NASA’s Dan Evans said after the meeting.

A group of experts studying UFOs presented of their findings. The ‘independent study group,’ convened by the American space agency last June, consists of representatives from the Pentagon, civilian government agencies, and industry leaders.

Dr Sean Kirkpatrick, the director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), gave one of the most fascinating presentations. One video appears to show a metallic, spherical orb flying over a desert in the Middle East, sometime in 2022.

According to the team, there are around 50 to 100 sightings made each month, but that just two to three percent are ‘possibly anomalous’.

While addressing a press conference, NASA team’s chair David Spergel said ‘many of these events are commercial aircraft, civilian and military drones, weather and research balloons, (or) ionospheric phenomenon’ but went on to say that current data was ‘insufficient to provide conclusive evidence about the nature and origin’ to all UAPs.

