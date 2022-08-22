Washington: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), US based space agency has released new images of the planet Jupiter, taken by James Webb Space Telescope. The images show the structure of the planet in precise detail which could further reveal what is happening on the chaotic planet.Also Read - Artemis III: NASA To Announce Potential Sites On Moon's South Pole For Humans To Land

1. Make way for the king of the solar system! 👑 New Webb images of Jupiter highlight the planet’s features, including its turbulent Great Red Spot (shown in white here), in amazing detail. These images were processed by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt: https://t.co/gwxZOitCE3 pic.twitter.com/saz0u61kJG — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 22, 2022

"We hadn't really expected it to be this good, to be honest," said planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley. "It's really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image," de Pater said.

The mighty planet’s vast storms, swirling winds and blazing auroras are all visible in the image, which was taken from the telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera, or NIRCam.

NIRcam has three infrared filters that are able to showcase details of the planet. But the images taken from the camera had to be mapped onto visible light spectrum as infra-red light is invisible to the human eye.

This means that different filters show different regions on the planet, such as the redder colors in the image indicate light reflected from lower clouds and upper hazes. A different filter, mapped to yellows and greens, shows hazes swirling around the northern and southern poles. A third filter, mapped to blues, showcases light that is reflected from a deeper main cloud. The Great Red Spot, a famous storm so big it could swallow Earth, appears white in these views, as do other clouds, because they are reflecting a lot of sunlight.

The newly released images were actually stitched together from a number of images of Jupiter, taken from images in July. Scientists working on the telescope worked with a citizen scientist called Judy Schmidt to process them into the newly released images. She has no formal education in Astronomy but her passion for star gazing and studying Hubble data led her into studying the images sent by the Webb telescope.