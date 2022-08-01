Andromeda Galaxy Images: In a galaxy far, far (really far) away there is a hub of about 100 million stars forming a composite and breathtaking view. Have you seen it yet? Well, now you can as NASA recently shared images captured by Hubble Space Telescope some 7 years ago. The image shows a spectacular view of 100 million stars in Andromeda Galaxy’s 48,000 light-year-long stretch. It is said to be the sharpest large composite image ever taken of this galaxy.Also Read - NASA Shares THIS Incredible Rainbow-Coloured Image Of Pluto. See Pic

NASA, in its statement described it as, “this sweeping bird’s-eye view of a portion of the Andromeda galaxy (M31) is the sharpest large composite image ever taken of our galactic next-door neighbor. Though the galaxy is over 2 million light-years away, The Hubble Space Telescope is powerful enough to resolve individual stars in a 61,000-light-year-long stretch of the galaxy’s pancake-shaped disk.”

In a tweet, NASA described the galaxy as as An-Drama-da

The images captured by Hubble telescope show the glinting galaxy with millions of stars lying in view, with bands of irange and blue, the image will definitely make your jaws drop.

NASA further explained that, “This ambitious photographic cartography of the Andromeda galaxy represents a new benchmark for precision studies of large spiral galaxies that dominate the universe’s population of over 100 billion galaxies. Never before have astronomers been able to see individual stars inside an external spiral galaxy over such a large contiguous area. Most of the stars in the universe live inside such majestic star cities, and this is the first data that reveal populations of stars in context to their home galaxy.”

