NASA Shares Stunning Panoramic Postcard Of Mars During Morning And Afternoon

The panoramic postcard was captured by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover in the morning and afternoon.

The postcard is an artistic interpretation of the landscape, with color added over two black-and-white panoramas captured by Curiosity's navigation cameras, the NASA said. (Photo: Twitter/@MarsCuriosity)

New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a panoramic postcard of Mars captured in the morning and afternoon. The stunning postcard was captured by NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover. The postcard is an artistic interpretation of the landscape, with color added over two black-and-white panoramas captured by Curiosity’s navigation cameras, NASA said.

“A postcard from me to you. Bonus points if you show me a photo of it on your fridge,” the official page of NASA’s Curiosity Mars posted on Twitter.

A postcard from me to you. 💌 Bonus points if you show me a photo of it on your fridge. pic.twitter.com/2N0ikw6sBi — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) June 14, 2023

Curiosity engineer Doug Ellison of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California processed the images. “Anyone who’s been to a national park knows the scene looks different in the morning than it does in the afternoon. “Capturing two times of day provides dark shadows because the lighting is coming in from the left and the right, like you might have on a stage – but instead of stage lights, we are relying on the Sun,” Doug Ellison said.

Curiosity is in the foothills of Mount Sharp, which stands 3 miles (5 kilometers) high within Gale Crater, where the rover has been exploring since landing in 2012. In the distance beyond its tracks is Marker Band Valley, a winding area in the “sulfate-bearing region” within which the rover discovered unexpected signs of an ancient lake. Farther below (at center and just to the right) are two hills – “Bolivar” and “Deepdale” – that Curiosity drove between while exploring “Paraitepuy Pass”.

The image peers past the rear of the rover, providing a glimpse of its three antennas and nuclear power source, according to the NASA. “The Radiation Assessment Detector, or RAD, instrument, which appears as a white circle in the lower right of the image, has been helping scientists learn how to protect the first astronauts sent to Mars from radiation on the planet’s surface,” NASA said.

Blue was added to parts of the postcard captured in the morning and yellow to parts taken in the afternoon, just as with a similar postcard taken by Curiosity in November 2021.

