Delhi: Did it ever occur to you if there are any sounds or ambient noise in the vastness of the universe? Or maybe its drop dead silent there? Everyone has talked enough about the black hole and it still remains an unraveled mystery. Interestingly, NASA has recently given us a teaser of what it sounds like around the Black Hole, yet again. For the uninitiated, a black hole is one of the most fascinating elements in the universe that are very dense and have great gravitational force, even light cannot pass through it!Also Read - NASA's James Webb Telescope Unveils Images Of Mysterious Cartwheel Galaxy. See Colourful Cosmic Snaps

SOUND OF BLACK HOLE!

The sound captured probably is the nearest to what people usually imagined a Black Hole to be like – a little eerie, a little scary with its groans and rumbles.

The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel. A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up actual sound. Here it’s amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21, 2022

According to CNET, the soundwaves were captured from the black hole that sits 200-million-light-years away from earth. It also reported that, “The Black Hole is found in the center of what’s known as the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is a majestic 11 million-light-year-wide bundle of galaxies shrouded by hot gas.”

The Perseus Galaxy is one of the most interesting cosmic element that astronomers are always interested in. Earlier, NASA Chandra X-Ray observatory had managed to record the sound of Black Hole and now they have released a rendition of it with nee data.

While unpacking the features of the Black Hole is a long haul, scientists do give us glimpses of these fascinating mystery every now and then