Home

Science

NASA Shares Stunning Image Of ‘Heart-Shaped’ Glacier On Pluto’s Surface

NASA Shares Stunning Image Of ‘Heart-Shaped’ Glacier On Pluto’s Surface

NASA shared a remarkable image captured by the agency's New Horizons spacecraft of a 'heart-shaped' glacier on Pluto's surface.

Pluto's surface is marked with cracks and craters in shades of brown. (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

New Delhi: If you love to read about faraway galaxies and believe that the universe is a wild and wonderful place then you have come to the right space. Space Agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) keeps us typically updated on any latest development with billions of galaxies, stars, and planets in our solar system and more. In its latest update, NASA shared a stunning image captured by the agency’s New Horizons spacecraft of a ‘heart-shaped’ glacier on Pluto’s surface.

“Our New Horizons spacecraft captured this heart-shaped glacier. It lies on Pluto’s surface, which also features mountains, cliffs, valleys, craters, and plains, thought to be made of methane and nitrogen ice,” NASA wrote in its Instagram post.

You may like to read

Pluto’s surface is marked with cracks and craters in shades of brown. The partially visible heart appears in the lower right of the small world, which is surrounded by black space.

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

Pluto lies in the Kuiper belt, a donut-shaped region of icy bodies remnants from the early days of our solar system, beyond the orbit of Neptune. The small icy world is on average around 3.7 billion miles (5.9 billion kilometers) away from the Sun, but its oval-shaped orbit can bring Pluto closer to than Neptune at its closest point, expanding the tenuous atmosphere as it gets closer to our Sun.

In March, the powerful next-generation James Webb Space Telescope has revealed a dynamic atmosphere — swirling, gritty clouds — on a planet 40 light-years from Earth, in just a few hours of observations, according to researchers.

Named as VHS 1256 b, the planet orbits not one, but two stars over a 10,000-year period. The research team, led by Brittany Miles of the University of Arizona, also made extraordinarily clear detections of water, methane, and carbon monoxide with Webb’s data, and found evidence of carbon dioxide. This is the largest number of molecules ever identified all at once on a planet outside our solar system.

“VHS 1256 b is about four times farther from its stars than Pluto is from our Sun, which makes it a great target for Webb,” Miles said. “That means the planet’s light is not mixed with light from its stars.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES