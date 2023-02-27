Home

NASA, Space x Crew-6 Launch Aborted Moments Before Lift Off. When Will Be The Next Attempt?

Much awaited Nasa and Space X Crew-6 mission launch was aborted just minutes before lift off.

NASA Rocket Launch: The crew strapped in, adrenaline pumping in veins inside the rocket and in the space centre, people eagerly waiting for the launch and the countdown begins. But, with 2 mins on the clock to lift off, the mission, Crew-6 – the NASA and Space x rocket launch was scrubbed off due to technical difficulties. Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

Launch Update: Today’s #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems. Stand by for details on a new launch date and time. https://t.co/149FPqMrnu pic.twitter.com/1PSYsjCGpL — NASA (@NASA) February 27, 2023

With just a split second to blast off, there was no time to deal with the problem, which involved the engine ignition system.

When will next lift off attempt be?

The next available launch attempt is at 12:34 a.m. EST Thursday, March 2, pending resolution of the technical issue preventing Monday’s launch, said NASA in its blog.

Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. They had to wait until all the fuel was drained from the rocket — an hourlong process — before getting out.

“We’ll be sitting here waiting,” commander Stephen Bowen assured everyone. “We’re all feeling good.”

Bowen and his crew — including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates assigned to a monthslong mission, Sultan al-Neyadi — will replace four space station residents who have been up there since October.

Officials said the problem involved ground equipment used for loading the engine ignition fluid. The launch team could not be sure there was a full load. A SpaceX engineer likened this critical system to spark plugs for a car.

