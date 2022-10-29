NASA Latest News: An enigmatic ball of fire, Sun too is a mystery that is constantly being unraveled. The US Space Agency NASA, keeps on sharing images about planets, exoplanets, sounds of black hole, stars and galaxies givigin a window into the mysteries and fine beauty of the solar system. Recently, it captured the biggest star smiling!Also Read - NASA All Set To Embark On An Alien Hunt, Prepares 16-Member-Team

Yes, believe it or not, NASA shared an image on its Twitter Handle that depicts a pattern on Sun's surface that appears like a smile.

WHY IS SUN’S SMILE CONCERNING?

These dark patches on the Sun are known as Coronal Holes. These are regions where faster solar wind gush out into the space.

Despite its friendly look, experts warn that the sun’s coronal holes may mean a solar storm hitting earth on Saturday. Spaceweather.com reported,: “The cheerful mein is spewing a triple stream of solar wind toward Earth.”

While the ‘smiling Sun’ certainly makes for a fascinating picture and a remarkable phenomenon, experts say it could spell trouble for the Earth.

The Solar Dynamics Observatory is a satellite that has been observing the Sun since 2010.

Solar storms are a variety of eruptions of mass and energy from the solar surface that in turn deforms the earth’s magnetic field. As a result, these storms increase the visibility of the polar lights, also known as auroras, in the northern and southern hemispheres.

ITS RAINING MEMES ON TWITTER

Puffy Marshmellow Man from Ghostbusters spotted in solar system!

Is that the face of the Stay Puff marshmellow man from Ghostbusters? pic.twitter.com/NKpAqMrWDU — Watt on Earth Four ( it / that ) (@Watt_on_Earth4) October 27, 2022

Bhaiyaji Smile!

See the resemblance with Mini Biscuits?

the sun is a mini BN biscuit (confirmed) pic.twitter.com/WQSbI7Rtfq — ethan’s midnights 🕰️ (@ethanisaac01) October 27, 2022

Some related it with Tellutubbies! Nostalgia much?

it’s also just dawned on me that @TeletubbiesHQ were right all this time about there being a face in the sun pic.twitter.com/l3NGZZqKNB — ethan’s midnights 🕰️ (@ethanisaac01) October 27, 2022

Setting in the Halloween Vibe

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/hDiWB8Uar0 — 🎃 Science and Technology Facilities Council 👻 (@STFC_Matters) October 27, 2022

Did these memes tickle your funny bone too?